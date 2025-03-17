"Aaron Judge is cooked";"Dodgers broke him lol": Fans react to Aaron Judge's dismal showing this spring training following 2024 postseason debacle

New York Yankees captain Aaron Judge's 2024 postseason struggles seem to have continued this spring as well. The unanimous winner of the 2024 AL MVP is only 2 of 20, averaging .100. Both of his hits have been singles.

This follows last year's postseason, where Judge's bat went cold. The two-time MVP only batted .184 with nine hits, three home runs, nine RBIs and eight runs scored in 14 games. While the Yankees did manage to appear for the World Series, without their MVP batter in the best of strides, they were taken down in five games by the LA Dodgers.

Judge's latest performance in spring training has brought him negative public attention once again.

"Wow no way. He's definitely cooked I guess," one fan wrote.

"Does Aaron Judge know it’s spring training and not the postseason?," one fan commented.

"Dodgers broke him lol," another added.

However, there were some fans who said spring training stats don't matter much.

"He hit .208 last spring with zero HR and proceeded to post the best offensive season ever for a right handed hitter. It’s nice to know you continue to obsess over the Yankees each and every day, though!," one fan added.

"Spring training numbers don’t matter. 🤷‍♂️," another said.

"Means nothing tbh. As long as he’s healthy he will be Judge," another wrote.

Aaron Judge to return to right field in the new Yankees defensive lineup in outfield

After playing centerfield to accommodate Juan Soto in the right, Aaron Judge is once again going to his corner outfield position in 2025. Though the Yankees lost Soto in free agency, they acquired Cody Bellinger via trade through the Chicago Cubs.

Bellinger has experience playing center field thus the shift in position is going to be seamless. Talking about the change in position, Judge said:

“I’m excited. I’ve been playing right the whole time, went over to center to help the team out any way I could to give us the best lineup. I’m excited to go back to right, it’s gonna be fun over there."

Playing center field is far harder than playing on the right. The center fielder needs a better throwing arm, range and agility as compared to the right fielder.

The move to the right will allow Judge to put more focus on his batting and leadership duties.

