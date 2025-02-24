Dodgers coach discloses their Roki Sasaki game plan, modeled after Yoshinobu Yamamoto

Roki Sasaki, the pitcher who was posted by NPB's Chiba Lotte Marines earlier this offseason, was signed by the LA Dodgers last month. Many scouts hails as the best starter in the world who is yet to make his debut in the majors.

Going into the spring, Dodgers pitching coach Mark Prior has his task cut out for him with respect to Sasaki. Like he did last year with Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Prior will have to ensure Sasaki seamlessly blends into a major league starter.

On Sunday, during an interview with The Dodgers Bleed Los Podcast, Prior disclosed the plans they have for Sasaki, citing Yamamoto as well.

"I think our first priority is the same thing we did with Yamamoto last year—just trying to get him acclimated to, you know, one, the U.S. style of baseball, and two, the practices, meetings, and different aspects of the game," Prior said (6:33 onwards).

"Obviously, there’s a different style over there, and we’re just trying to get to know him, understand what he’s trying to do, and how he goes about his work. These first couple of weeks here have really been about both of us getting to know each other, and then progressing from there—getting him dialed in on some things he wants to work on."

Mark Prior praises Roki Sasaki's "curiosity"

After seeing Roki Sasaki work out in the Dodgers' spring training camp at Glendale, Arizona, one of the rookie's qualities that Mark Prior appreciated was his "curiosity."

"One thing that’s been really cool is how curious he is," Prior added. "Watching him interact with his teammates, he’s extremely outgoing and having a good time with them.

"Ultimately, I think those relationships will pay dividends as the season progresses because there are going to be ups and downs—like with any baseball player. The game is hard, but having those relationships and building them now is really important."

Prior also added that Sasaki has been "fun" in the camp but finds him a "driven" and strong personality when it comes to work ethic.

Unlike other international signings, there's a good chance Dodgers will have Roki Sasaki on the mound in the Tokyo Series against the Chicago Cubs from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19.

