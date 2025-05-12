Dodgers’ Dave Roberts makes feelings known on Rockies ex-manager Bud Black’s firing

Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts expressed his disappointment after learning of Bud Black's dismissal by the Colorado Rockies on Sunday. The 67-year-old veteran skipper was a mentor to Roberts and was held in high respect by the entire MLB community.

Black was fired after nine years in charge due to a horrible start to the season. Colorado was thumped 21-0 by the San Diego Padres on Saturday, which spelled the end for Black. The Rockies are an MLB-worst 7-33 and have had eight consecutive losses on three separate occasions this season as they sit at the bottom of the NL West table.

Dave Roberts, who was the first base coach for Black on the Padres from 2011-15, expressed his thoughts after hearing of the Rockies' decision to fire him (via Fabian Ardaya):

"I'm bummed. I'm disappointed. I don't think Casey Stengel could change the outcome of that ball club, and that's not the manager's fault."

Casey Stengel was one of the most successful managers in the game, leading the New York Yankees to seven World Series titles.

While Black holds a 544-690 career record with Colorado, the Dodgers manager believes that their poor start this season was beyond Black's control.

Rockies pitcher German Marquez shares an emotional reaction to Bud Black's dismissal

Colorado Rockies pitcher German Marquez was visibly upset when he heard of Bud Black's firing on Sunday night. The Venezuelan pitcher, who came up to the big leagues in 2016, has spent his entire MLB career playing under Black.

Speaking to the media after their game against the San Diego Padres on Sunday, Marquez said (via Patrick Saunders):

"It's kind of hard. It's been a lot of time, a lot of years with that guy. A lot of ups and downs but it is what it is. Baseball is like this."

The Rockies recorded a 9-3 win over the Padres on Sunday, snapping an eight-game losing streak. Hunter Goodman starred as he went just one hit shy of a cycle. He went 3-of-5 with a homer and five RBIs.

Marquez gave up just one run on three hits in seven strong innings to record his first win of the season. However, their victory was overshadowed by the news of Black's dismissal.

