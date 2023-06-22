Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman grabbed headlines after launching a solo homer to help his team to victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday.

The veteran slugger launched his fourteenth home run of the season off Shohei Ohtani to give his team the lead on the night. As the Dodgers proceeded to sweep the Angels, fans took the opportunity to praise Freeman for his consistency in performance.

Los Angeles Dodgers @Dodgers Welcome to the Freddie Freeman Sho. Welcome to the Freddie Freeman Sho. https://t.co/4R28qmcGTg

Roger @Roger774501171 @Dodgers Best first baseman in the game especially on both sides of the ball. @Dodgers Best first baseman in the game especially on both sides of the ball.

Carol Berkeley @cberk499 @Dodgers Freddie Freeman is the complete player. A student of the game and should be an example to players current n future. @Dodgers Freddie Freeman is the complete player. A student of the game and should be an example to players current n future.

dabeardo69🇲🇽 @beardo_07 @Dodgers And that’s why you vote him into the All-Star game! @Dodgers And that’s why you vote him into the All-Star game!

ᵐᵃˣ ᵐᵘⁿᶜʰⁱᵉˢ (18 HR) @MaxMunchiess @Dodgers I speak for everyone when I say we are voting for Freddie Freeman and all the rest of the Dodgers @Dodgers I speak for everyone when I say we are voting for Freddie Freeman and all the rest of the Dodgers

Freddie Freeman made his MLB debut with the Atlanta Braves in 2010 and went on to play twelve seasons for them, establishing himself as one of the best players in the league.

During his time there he won the World Championship once while being named an All-Star five times. He has also bagged an NL MVP award, a Babe Ruth award and three Silver Slugger awards in his career.

Freeman had a good first season with the Dodgers last year and is on track to being one of the best hitters this season as well.

Freddie Freeman and the Dodgers are on track for a postseason push after important series win

Freddie Freeman led the Dodgers' offense in their second game against their local rivals by getting them on the scoreboard to take the lead in the fourth inning. Facing Japanese star Shohei Ohtani, Freeman launched his fourteenth home run of the season into left-center field. It was the only run given away by Ohtani, who got an impressive twelve strikeouts on the night.

The Los Angeles Dodgers sweep of the Los Angeles Angels gives them a good push toward their aim of making the MLB postseason. They have strengthened their hold on third place in their division and continue to make their push up the table.

Proven stars like Freeman and Mookie Betts have stepped up when needed and the team looks to be in good form. We will see if it can continue.

