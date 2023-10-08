The Los Angeles Dodgers didn't get the start they might have wanted for the postseason as they suffered a blowout loss against the Arizona Diamondbacks. LA lost 11-2 in the first game of the NLDS at home in front of a packed Dodger Stadium.

The Dodgers received a bye into the Division Series on the back of a strong finish in the NL West that saw them have another 100-win season. They took the second seed in the NL playoff race, just behind the league-leading Atlanta Braves.

Their opponents, the Dbacks, took an easy Wild Card Series against the Milwaukee Brewers to get into the NLDS.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

In the game, the Dodgers fell behind due to a poor performance on the mound by Clayton Kershaw. He was removed in the very first inning after the Dbacks went hard on him right off the bat. Kershaw is the last remaining starter in a rotation plagued with injuries and off-field drama.

To see him concede six runs in the very first inning meant the Dodgers were left with no option but to use the maximum resources out of their bullpen. That didn't go as planned either, as Emmet Sheeran earned three runs in the second and the game seemed to be done and dusted.

The Dodgers had a small two-run rally in the eighth but that was the only spark for them in the game as they had a blowout loss. Fans were quite distraught as they took to X to voice their anger.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Dodgers to start Bobby Miller in game 2 against Diamondbacks

Los Angeles needs to come back strong if they have to make it to the NLCS. As announced, they will start Bobby Miller, who has had an 11-4 record with a 3.76 ERA in the regular season. He had started two games against Arizona this season and has an ERA of 3.00 from 12 IP and 8 Ks.