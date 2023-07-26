A thrilling game at Dodger Stadium saw the Los Angeles Dodgers complete a brilliant victory over the Toronto Blue Jays. Dodgers fans were ecstatic after their side's comeback victory.

LA seemed destined for a third successive defeat after Danny Jansen's three-run double extended the Blue Jays' lead to 7-3 at the top of the ninth inning. However, the game was pushed into an extra inning after Chris Taylor tied the game with a single in a wild ninth inning.

The home side, who were on the verge of losing the series, erupted in joy after James Outman’s double sealed a memorable walk-off victory.

Outman's heroics meant that the Dodgers grabbed a comeback victory after being down by four runs or more in the ninth inning for the first time since 2006.

Fans were over the moon after the home side's thrilling comeback, expressing their delight on Twitter. While one fan felt proud of the victory, another labeled it the best comeback ever.

David Ramos @spyder312000 @Dodgers Seeing it in person was awesome!!!

ash @jamesoutmans @Dodgers such a beautiful win i love this team

muncy.moon @_winnix3 @Dodgers saw this in person, it was WILD!!

eduardo ﾒ𝟶 @mookieplzhomer @Dodgers BEST COMEBACK IVE EVER SEEN IN PERSON

ash @jamesoutmans @Dodgers WE LOVE A COMEBACK

Outman, who registered three hits, including the first walk-off victory of his career, gave his thoughts to reporters after the game.

“It was a wild game. We didn’t quit, played until the last out and came away with the win. Once we got the tying run to the plate we realized we had a chance and battled.”

Will Smith and James Outman shine in Los Angeles Dodgers' sensational comeback victory

While Outman hogged the limelight after his walk-off double, catcher Will Smith made a significant contribution to his team's victory at the top of the tenth inning.

Smith made a diving effort to tag out Kevin Kiermaier, with the officials making the right call after the instant replay review.

Right fielder Mookie Betts' throw required Smith to veer outside the batter's box to catch the throw and tag out Kiermaier. Smith spoke about his athletic play after the victory.

“You see him coming around third. Mookie had already released the ball so I knew it was going to be close,” Smith said. “His throw was a little offline but he got it in quick. I was able to one hop it and get a tag down as soon as I could.”

The Dodgers are sitting pretty at the top of the National League West and will face the Blue Jays in the final game of the series on Wednesday, July 26.

