The Los Angeles Dodgers' struggles continue in what could arguably be their worst phase in recent years. Sunday night's (June 18) 7-3 loss against the San Francisco Giants handed the home team their first three-game series sweep against their divisional rivals since 2012.

In fact, this was only the sixth occasion since both teams moved to the state of California in 1958 that the Giants got the better of their opponents in a three-game series. But it was the manner of the wins that definitely made a statement. San Francisco outscored Los Angeles 29-8 in three games and extended their own winning streak to seven games.

The Dodgers' slump is quite evident. They have slipped from the top spot in the NL West to the third in a below-average June, that has seen them lose 10 out of the 15 games.

For the majority of Sunday's game, the Blue Crew were in the hunt, as the Giants had a slender 3-2 lead at the end of the sixth inning. But a four-run sixth inning against starter Tony Gonsolin almost killed off the game entirely. LA had a chance to tie the game with a bases-loaded situation in the ninth but two flyouts closed the game and ended proceedings.

Fans took to Twitter to voice their displeasure.

Fans took to Twitter to voice their displeasure.

stxrm @stxrmcj



1.Giants

2.Padres

3.A’s

4.Angels

5.Sacramento River Cats

6.San Jose Giants

7.Modesto Nuts

8.Stockton Ports

9.Fresno Grizzlies

10.USC Baseball



My power ranking of baseball teams in California:
1.Giants
2.Padres
3.A's
4.Angels
5.Sacramento River Cats
6.San Jose Giants
7.Modesto Nuts
8.Stockton Ports
9.Fresno Grizzlies
10.USC Baseball
Dodgers aren't even top 10, in my book.

Roy Tapia @rtapia24



1st inning: bases loaded, 0 runs



4th inning: Runner on 3rd, 1 out: 0 run



5th inning: Runner on 3rd; 1 out: 0 run



6th inning: Runner on 3rd, 1 out: 0 run



This is why the Dodgers suck:
1st inning: bases loaded, 0 runs
4th inning: Runner on 3rd, 1 out: 0 run
5th inning: Runner on 3rd; 1 out: 0 run
6th inning: Runner on 3rd, 1 out: 0 run
Other teams find a way to a score with risp, the Dodgers don't

Dodgers fans concerned that their team is cursed

The controversy surrounding the celebration of Pride Night at the Dodger Stadium is still making the rounds. Dodgers' invitation of the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence to be handed the Community Hero Award was met with immense backlash from Catholic groups. Even some players in the organization were critical.

Fans now feel like a curse has befallen the franchise, who have won the division nine of the last ten years. Cursed or not, the NL-West defending champions need to find a way out of this jam as they look to make a comeback for a postseason finish.

