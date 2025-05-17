Dodgers fans lose patience as Michael Conforto’s slump continues in team’s 6-2 loss vs. Angels 

The Los Angeles Dodgers offense was shut out for most of the night in their 6-2 loss against their crosstown rivals, the Los Angeles Angels. Despite carrying some much-needed form into the game, fans are still not convinced with outfielder Michael Conforto keeping his place in the lineup after he blanked during the game.

An offseason addition in hopes of replicating a 2024 Teoscar Hernandez-type performance, Michael Conforto signed a one-year $17 million contract. He came into the club off the back of a 66-RBIs, 20-homer season last year with the San Francisco Giants.

Early on, Conforto showed signs of the same form with eight hits in his eight games for LA, including two home runs and five RBIs. But he suffered a major slump from April 6 to May 9 where he could manage just seven hits. Since then he had been on a five-game hit streak in games against the Arizona Diamondbacks and Athletics.

However, on Friday he went 0-for-3 with two strikeouts and a walk. This has reduced his average down to .172 for the season, a very subpar statistic for someone who was expected to be a key figure towards the bottom of the lineup.

Fans soon voiced their reactions on social media. They singled out Conforto alongside James Outman and others for failing to perform on X/Twitter:

"How does Conforto still have a job," a fan wrote.

"Dustin May, Michael Confarto, And James Outmans you suck," another fan said.

"Conforto and Outman have to go now," one fan commented.

"DFA conforto," another fan said.

"Get Conforto and Outman out of my team!" another fan added.

"Thank you for taking Conforto," one fan said.

Pressure on Michael Conforto to keep his place in lineup, per MLB reporter

According to Newsweek Sports' Noah Camras, Michael Conforto remains one of three members in the 26-man roster who are under pressure to perform. He took cognizance of the fact that the team wasn't hesitant to designate for assignment veteran Austin Barnes and replace him with prospect catcher Dalton Rushing.

Rushing also was given tries in the outfield in the minors last season. If he continues to do well the team may play him and regular catcher Will Smith at Conforto's expense.

"Rushing is also a left-handed hitter who the Dodgers have tried out in left field, Conforto's primary position. The pressure is on for Conforto to start living up to his contract," Camras wrote.

It remains to be seen if Conforto continues to regain his form as he has tried to over the past week.

About the author R. Nikhil Parshy Nikhil Parshy is a baseball and ice hockey journalist at Sportskeeda, and after starting out as a cricket reporter, he has been an analyst with SK since November 2022. His interest in the sports were piqued a few years back after watching highlights on YouTube and he has followed the game ever since.



The Chicago Cubs breaking the 108-year curse in 2016 to lift the World Series remains Nikhil's favorite baseball moment. Two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani has been his favorite player ever since he started following the game, while the LA Dodgers are his favorite team.



As a writer, Nikhil maintains a strong attention to detail and rigorously cross-checks information. He seeks to strike a balance in his writing such that the regular reader gains an insight into player profiles, while also keeping in mind that the non-regular reader is not put off by jargon and shallow analysis.



Nikhil is an avid public speaker, and when not writing about baseball, he regularly participates in debates and quizzes. Know More