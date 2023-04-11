The Arizona Diamondbacks routed the Los Angeles Dodgers 11-6 on Sunday with an impressive 16 hits, taking three games out of the four in their weekend series.

"FINAL: D-backs 11, #Dodgers 6," Los Angeles Dodgers, Twitter.

All of Arizona's starters had at least one hit, in what was a hugely successful day for the batters. The Dodgers pitchers, on the other hand, had a night to forget, leaking runs in every quadrant.

One LA Dodgers pitcher, particularly under the pump, was Michael Grove, who was making his eighth big league start. The 26-year-old West Virginia native leaked nine runs and 12 hits in 3 1/3 innings that he pitched in.

“We got beat in every facet,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. “Michael wasn’t sharp. They were on the fastball; they were on everything. They hit a lot of balls hard.”

Los Angeles Dodgers and baseball fans alike were quick to rip through the lackluster pitcher post-game. Numerous people suggested that the organization should send him for assisgnment.

Grove's ERA in two starts this season ballooned from 6.75 to 14.73 after that disastrous performance in Game 2, and after a string of performances like that, he is indeed going to find it very hard to seal a spot in the main team.

annoying dodger fan @dodgersbetter @Dodgers Don’t let grove start again, let’s move on and beat the giants. D backs are a good team @Dodgers Don’t let grove start again, let’s move on and beat the giants. D backs are a good team

ricardo @ricardo11094072 @Dodgers So dave thought 9 runs was finally enough to take out the pitcher??? @Dodgers So dave thought 9 runs was finally enough to take out the pitcher???

Diamondbacks see a reversal in fortunes against the Dodgers this season

The Diamondbacks haven't particularly had the best record against the Dodgers in the past few seasons, with the team from LA ruling the roost.

The D-backs only won five games against the Dodgers last season in 19 tries, and went 10-38 against them over the last three seasons. In a role reversal this year, the D-backs took three of four from the Dodgers at Chase Field, capping things off with an 11-6 win Sunday.

Wins like these are a morale booster for any team in the league, and the Diamondbacks will be hoping to capitalize on this good form.

