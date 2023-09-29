Dodgers fans react to Dave Roberts dressing up as Deion Sanders for costume day - "Oh so that’s why they got blown out" "Best manager in the league"

One of the biggest stories in the sports world this year has been Deion Sanders' success at the University of Colorado Boulder, something that Los Angeles manager Dave Roberts honored. During the team's dress-up day, the 51-year-old manager opted to don his best Coach Prime outfit, complete with Sanders' trademark sunglasses.

An annual tradition for the Los Angeles Dodgers, the team's dress-up day this year was held Thursday for the team’s flight from Colorado to San Francisco. Since the team was leaving Colorado, it's only fitting that Dave Roberts opted to dress as the state's biggest celebrity right now: Coach Prime, Deion Sanders.

As part of Roberts' costume, the rest of the Los Angeles Dodgers coaching staff dressed up as the coaching staff of Colorado. The commitment to the bit has drawn praise from fans, who enjoyed seeing the team let loose before the beginning of a stressful postseason.

The buzz has been on about Coach Prime's early season success. However, in wake of the the team's first loss of the season against Oregon, fans could not resist taking shots at Roberts' costume.

Dave Roberts as Coach Prime was only one of the most notable costumes on the Dodgers' dress up day

It's refreshing to see superstar athletes and millionaires not taking themselves too seriously. As part of the dress up day for the Los Angeles Dodgers, there were several notable costumes, including Evan Phillips and Ryan Yarbrough dressed as Woody and Buzz Lightyear from Toy Story and Jason Heyward as Adonis Creed from the hit film series Creed.

Other costumes included outfielder James Outman as Jon Snow from Game of Thrones, Alex Vesia as Jack Black's character in Nacho Libre, and Shelby Miller as the notorious Netflix superstar Joe Exotic from the series Tiger King.

