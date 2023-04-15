LA Dodgers relief pitcher Andre Jackson had a big day off for his team as his side suffered their seventh loss in a 8-2 game against the Chicago Cubs at home in the Dodger Stadium. Jackson was scored off for five runs in the bottom two innings as LA squandered a closely fought encounter till then.
Andre Jackson has been part of the LA Dodgers system since being drafted by the franchise in 2017. He made his debut in 2021 and has since split time between minor leagues and MLB. The 26-year-old was given the nod at the start of the season this time, having only played 10 games in his career.
In this short career till Friday's game, Jackson had given decent performances. In 27 innings pitched, he has given away only one homer with a 2.6 ERA. However, coming to save the game against the Cubs, Andre Jackson was hit for three home runs in the eighth before being clubbed for another in the first at-bat of the ninth.
As if to cap off a perfect end to the game, the Cubs hit a one RBI double to take their run count to eight. The day was definitely forgettable for Jackson, who would love to put this behind him and move on.
However, fans are already skeptical about his prowess as they took to Twitter to voice their opinions.
There were questions on the management too for letting Jackson stay on the mound after getting homered in the first two at-bats.
Fans targeted manager Dave Roberts for his lack of game awareness and stepping up when needed.
What is next for Andre Jackson and the Dodgers?
The repurcussions of last night's performance will surely be felt by Andre Jackson, who was desperate to clinch a permanent spot in the Dodgers rotations. After their three-game series against the Chicago Cubs, the Dodgers will host the New York Mets who are currently riding high in their division.