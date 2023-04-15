LA Dodgers relief pitcher Andre Jackson had a big day off for his team as his side suffered their seventh loss in a 8-2 game against the Chicago Cubs at home in the Dodger Stadium. Jackson was scored off for five runs in the bottom two innings as LA squandered a closely fought encounter till then.

Andre Jackson has been part of the LA Dodgers system since being drafted by the franchise in 2017. He made his debut in 2021 and has since split time between minor leagues and MLB. The 26-year-old was given the nod at the start of the season this time, having only played 10 games in his career.

In this short career till Friday's game, Jackson had given decent performances. In 27 innings pitched, he has given away only one homer with a 2.6 ERA. However, coming to save the game against the Cubs, Andre Jackson was hit for three home runs in the eighth before being clubbed for another in the first at-bat of the ninth.

Doug McKain @DMAC_LA



Tonight he's given up 4 bombs in 1.1 IP.



Ajax did not have it tonight. Baseball can be the cruelest sport sometimes. Before tonight Andre Jackson had allowed 1 home run in 27.2 IP.Tonight he’s given up 4 bombs in 1.1 IP.Ajax did not have it tonight. Baseball can be the cruelest sport sometimes. #Dodgers Before tonight Andre Jackson had allowed 1 home run in 27.2 IP. Tonight he’s given up 4 bombs in 1.1 IP. Ajax did not have it tonight. Baseball can be the cruelest sport sometimes. #Dodgers

As if to cap off a perfect end to the game, the Cubs hit a one RBI double to take their run count to eight. The day was definitely forgettable for Jackson, who would love to put this behind him and move on.

However, fans are already skeptical about his prowess as they took to Twitter to voice their opinions.

Blake Wilson @Blake_W_27 @DodgersNation Can the bullpen go ONE GAME without giving up a run… JUST ONE GAME PLEASE @DodgersNation Can the bullpen go ONE GAME without giving up a run… JUST ONE GAME PLEASE

Oasis Fan Account @RyderBarrett @DMAC_LA @DodgersNation He’s not an MLB pitcher, neither is the guy we have going tomorrow. We need to get healthy ASAP. @DMAC_LA @DodgersNation He’s not an MLB pitcher, neither is the guy we have going tomorrow. We need to get healthy ASAP.

Jojocho61 @jojocho61 @DodgersNation At least we know his career is over... @DodgersNation At least we know his career is over...

LAKER/DODGER4LIFE @sarellano975 @DMAC_LA Let’s be honest he’s not MLB ready. He needs to be sent back to the Minors @DMAC_LA Let’s be honest he’s not MLB ready. He needs to be sent back to the Minors

There were questions on the management too for letting Jackson stay on the mound after getting homered in the first two at-bats.

TRSCards @ThaRealCards @DMAC_LA After giving up 2 HRs...did we have to leave him in to put the game out of hand? @DMAC_LA After giving up 2 HRs...did we have to leave him in to put the game out of hand?

Britney @britney482 @DodgersNation Why did he leave him out to dry? What a way to instill confidence🫠 @DodgersNation Why did he leave him out to dry? What a way to instill confidence🫠

Jason Wiltshire @JasonWiltshire @DMAC_LA What’s cruel is not pulling him after that second one. His confidence is shot at that point. @DMAC_LA What’s cruel is not pulling him after that second one. His confidence is shot at that point.

Fans targeted manager Dave Roberts for his lack of game awareness and stepping up when needed.

James Howlett @shekador @DMAC_LA Dave Roberts making sure any bit of confidence Jackson had built ends up as a souvenir in the bleachers @DMAC_LA Dave Roberts making sure any bit of confidence Jackson had built ends up as a souvenir in the bleachers

Bruce Davis @BruceD34172 @DodgersNation Fire Dave Roberts Friedman both let off-season get away every One Else got better but dam dodger's @DodgersNation Fire Dave Roberts Friedman both let off-season get away every One Else got better but dam dodger's

What is next for Andre Jackson and the Dodgers?

The repurcussions of last night's performance will surely be felt by Andre Jackson, who was desperate to clinch a permanent spot in the Dodgers rotations. After their three-game series against the Chicago Cubs, the Dodgers will host the New York Mets who are currently riding high in their division.

