Los Angeles Dodgers Japanese hurler Yoshinobu Yamamoto dropped a two-word reaction on social media ahead of the 2025 Tokyo Series. Yamamoto’s reaction comes on the heels of a team hype video promoting the highly anticipated clash between the Dodgers and Chicago Cubs.

An excited and pumped-up Yamamoto took to IG on Monday to drop the following reaction:

Dodgers’ Japanese hurler drops 2-word reaction ahead of 2025 Tokyo Series - Source: IG

The caption read:

“Let’s gooooooooo!!”

The two-game set between the Dodgers and Cubs kicks off on Tuesday at Tokyo Dome. The opening game will feature a showdown between Japanese hurlers, adding an extra layer of excitement.

Dodgers' Yoshinobu Yamamoto to start against Shota Imanaga in 2025 Tokyo Series

Yoshinobu Yamamoto is getting the ball on Tuesday in Tokyo. The decision to go with Yamamoto in the first game of the Tokyo Series is a no-brainer as he’s the Dodgers’ best starter at the moment and a hometown hero.

A piece published by MLB.com on March 16 reported the two starters for the opening game between the Dodgers and Cubs would be Yamamoto for the Dodgers and Shota Imanaga for the Cubs.

The clash between Japanese aces makes sense as the MLB seeks to draw as much attention toward the series in Tokyo as possible.

Yamamoto told the media via interpreter Yoshihiro Sonoda, as quoted by MLB.com:

“To be on a stage like this in Tokyo, Japanese pitchers facing off on the field is an incredible opportunity. I’m going to try my best to perform.”

That mindset is what the Dodgers need as they look to repeat as World Series champs this season. Early betting odds place the Boys in Blue as the favorites to take home the Fall Classic this season.

That pursuit starts with the two games in Tokyo. Tuesday’s game is scheduled for 6:10 am EST. Shohei Ohtani and Seiya Suzuki are two other Japanese stars who fans will be delighted to see hit the field at Tokyo Dome.

