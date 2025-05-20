Dodgers make major announcement on Teoscar Hernandez and 26-year-old outfielder

The Los Angeles Dodgers welcomed back All-Star outfielder Teoscar Hernandez to the roster after missing nearly three weeks of action due to a groin injury.

Hernadez was in the Dodgers lineup for Monday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, along with Tommy Edman for the first time since April 29 as the team activated the utility player on Sunday after his recovery from an ankle injury.

The Dodgers sent outfielder James OutmanTriple-A Oklahoma City in the corresponding move. The team also released utility man Chris Taylor on Sunday and added reliever Lou Trivino after Kirby Yates's injury.

With Teoscar Hernandez and Tommy Edman back in the mix, the Dodgers are nearing back to full strength when it comes to their position players. However they are still not at their full strength, per president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman.

"I don't think [Edman and Hernández are] going to be ready to Iron Man it quite yet," Friedman said on Sunday. "We'll mix in guys and figure that out, and as guys get to be more healthy and playing more, we'll figure out where to go from there."

Dodgers utility player keeps his place despite Teoscar Hernandez and Tommy Edman's return

Although Teoscar Hernandez and Tommy Edman are back in the lineup, manager Dave Roberts still has a place for Hyeseong Kim, who has been serving the team as a utility player.

"Andy is an everyday player," manager Dave Roberts said. "He’s earned it. … I think that with Kim -- getting Tommy some days once in a while; I think getting Teo a day here or there to get his feet back and legs back under him.

"We’ll give Michael a day here in the next two. I think that’ll be a way to kind of keep Kim involved. I would probably say 3 1/2 times a week, getting him in there to start."

Apart from his ability to play multiple positions, Kim has been contributing decently from the plate. He is batting .452 with a home run and five RBIs since his promotion to the team in Teoscar Hernandez and Tommy Edman's absence.

