Dodgers manager Dave Roberts announces major Roki Sasaki update amid playoff conversation

The Los Angeles Dodgers gave a positive update about Roki Sasaki's possible return to their MLB setup. The Japanese flamethrower has been out since May due to an impingement in his right shoulder. Sasaki was assigned to the Dodgers' AAA affiliate in Oklahoma on August 14. He has made five starts with the team, compiling a 0-2, 6.75 ERA record. The last of his starts against the Sacramento River Cats was his best so far. He pitched 4.2 innings, earning 3 runs while striking out 8 batters from 90 pitches.As an MLB rehab assignment lasts only 30 days, the Dodgers will have to take a decision on Sasaki by September 12. But from manager Dave Roberts' comments ahead of their series finale against the Colorado Rockies, it seems clear that Sasaki will rejoin the pitching staff as the team continues to battle for the NL West.“He’s going to be flying in today &amp; he’s going to be sitting down with all of us that make decisions,” Roberts said. “…whether it’s getting ready for something to happen here in starting role or changing a role, it should all be on the table.”On Tuesday the 23-year-old's fastball averaged at 98.6 mph, a marked improvement from his previous outing where he could only manage an average of 94.4 mph. But as the start wore on, Sasaki's lost his control, earning all three runs in the fifth inning. Thus it is likely that he is used out of the bullpen for the remainder of this season by the Dodgers.Dave Roberts has hinted that Dodgers rotation currently doing too well to make changesThe Dodgers currently have a six-man rotation with Blake Snell, Tyler Glasnow, Clayton Kershaw, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Shohei Ohtani and Emmet Sheehan which will make it extremely difficult to Sasaki to breakthrough. After Sasaki's last rehab start, Roberts had stated his satisfaction with the current rotation.&quot;I know Roki is anxious to get back here. I know he wants to contribute,&quot; Roberts said on Tuesday. &quot;Like I said last week, guys are pitching well as far as starters. So we just got to see where he fits in, and we'll have that conversation as an organization.&quot;Adding back Sasaki even to the bullpen, who has a 1-1, 4.72 ERA MLB record from 8 starts, would mean the Dodgers would have to option another pitcher back into the minor leagues. They recently had to assign Ben Casparius to the minor leagues to make room for a returning Alex Vesia.