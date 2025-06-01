Dodgers manager Dave Roberts makes feelings clear after demolishing Yankees despite Aaron Judge heroics

The New York Yankees came looking for World Series revenge in Chavez Ravine, but the Dodgers showed them why they are defending champions on manager Dave Roberts' birthday. After winning the first game 8-5, the Dodgers followed it up with a demolition of the Yankees, winning the game 18-2 on Saturday to clinch the series.

The Dodgers scored four and six runs in the first and second innings, respectively. They added four more runs in the fifth, one in the seventh and three in the eighth. For the Yankees, both runs were scored by Aaron Judge, who homered twice in the fourth and eighth innings.

Roberts, who turned 53, was beaming with happiness after what his team did on the baseball field. It was a "proper birthday gift" for the Dodgers manager.

"I think last night what we did offensively, we just took it into today, beat the starter," Roberts said (0:00 onwards). "I thought we did a good job of getting to the fastball, just kind of kept the line moving, just taking really good at-bats — swinging at strikes, taking balls."

"It does. It does," Roberts said. "You know, the last couple of weeks have certainly been a grind with all the stuff we've been going through. But obviously, when you get the Yankees, and the fans get into it, it just kind of infuses some excitement into the clubhouse. And, you know, guys showed up and gave the fans what they wanted — and it's been a fun series for us."

Since the Dodgers got deep into the Yankees' bullpen, it will help them in their next game, as the Yankees may be shorthanded on arms available for Sunday's series finale.

Roberts also appreciated Dodgers ace Landon Knack, who pitched six strong innings, only allowing one earned run on five hits, three walks, while recording six strikeouts.

"Then, you know, Landon getting through six and being able to pitch with the lead was also big to help us reset the pen," Roberts said.

Dave Roberts talks about Dodgers slugfest amid electrifying atmosphere

It was pretty loud at Dodger Stadium on Saturday. The Dodgers kept things exciting at the plate by launching five home runs in an offensive onslaught.

Dodgers third baseman Max Muncy put in a career performance with seven RBI, thanks to his two home runs. Dalton Rushing, who came in as a pinch hitter also homered. Andy Pages and Hye-seong Kim blasted the other two home runs.

Speaking about the atmosphere in the dugout Roberts said:

"It's contagious. You know, people talk about things like hitting being contagious and losing and all that stuff. There are just guys that want to get up to bat, and the pitcher out there — I'm sure they feel it. It's just that adrenaline, that emotion in the dugout. And the fans were in it from pitch one, so it was kind of like that playoff environment."

With the win, the Dodgers improved to 36-22 while the Yankees are now 35-22.

