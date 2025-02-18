Dodgers manager Dave Roberts names $12,500,000 star who can win games on his own for the team

Los Angeles Dodger manager Dave Roberts won a second World Series title with the NL West team after beating the New York Yankees last October. The Dodgers have made several additions in the offseason to make another World Series bid in 2025.

While two-time Cy Young winner Blake Snell's singing this offseason has arguably been the most significant addition to the Dodgers roster, Dave Roberts highlighted South Korean infielder Hyeseong Kim's defense as a big asset to the team.

The 26-year-old. who is adept at playing second base and shortstop, signed with the Dodgers on a three-year, $12.5 million deal in January.

"I think that he can certainly win ballgames with his defense alone," Roberts said. "Then the question is the development part. What's good for him? What's good for the Dodgers? And that, we don't have to answer right now."

Kim won four consecutive Golden Glove awards in the KBO with Kiwoom Heroes in the last four years. He became a free agent after he was posted by the Kiwoom Heroes in December.

Hyeseong Kim open to playing multiple positions for Dodgers

Although Hyeseong Kim has been an infielder for the majority of his senior career, he has experience playing in the outfield in his early years. According to Roberts, the Dodgers might use him in center field at some point next season, including multiple roles in the infield. The South Korean is practicing multiple positions in Spring Training and is open to playing any role Roberts needs.

"I'm not tied down to a single position, so I'm practicing at every single position that I get a chance to," Kim said (MLB.com) "I'm going to prepare whenever I'm called on to play any position that Doc would want me to play."

With the departure of Dodgers second baseman Gavin Lux to the Cincinnati Reds in a trade this offseason, Hyeseong Kim could be expected to spend more time at second base than any other position. He could be playing in a utility role for the team, like NLCS MVP Tommy Edman last year.

While the 26-year-old is renowned for his defensive abilities, it'd be interesting to see how he adjusts his hitting and copes with the pressure of playing in the major league.

