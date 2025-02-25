Dodgers manager gives honest evaluation of Tyler Glasnow, $85,000,000 bullpen additions after Reds battle in Spring Training

Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts discussed Tyler Glasnow and the team's newly recruited pitchers, who will be worth a combined $85 million for the upcoming season. On Monday, the Cincinnati Reds defeated the Dodgers 8-1 in a spring training game at Goodyear Ballpark.

The entire bullpen pitched one inning each, with many struggling against the Reds’ batters. Tyler Glasnow allowed three hits and two earned runs in the first inning.

Discussing Glasnow’s performance after the game, Roberts said:

“I thought Tyler was good today. Certainly out of the wind-up, I thought he was really good," Roberts said. "I thought he was in his delivery. And then once we got that flare-base hit of the ground ball, and I think once he got in the stretch, he started to get a little disjointed with the delivery.”

“And obviously in spring training, he hasn't had any opportunity to work on that. But I think where he's at right now, I couldn't be more happy,” he added.

Glasnow signed a five-year, $136.5 million contract with the Dodgers in December 2023. Dave Roberts also discussed last month's additions, Tanner Scott and Kirby Yates, saying:

“I thought they were both fine. Obviously Tanner gave up a homer today. I thought the stuff was good. I thought Kirby was good, efficient. So I think those guys are where they need to be.”

“Obviously seeing Alex [Vesia], Alex looked very sharp today. And I thought Blake [Treinen] was fine. So gave up a homer, but, that's kind of part of it. But, again, I thought all of our guys looked good today,” Roberts added.

In January, Los Angeles signed Kirby Yates to a one-year, $13 million contract, while the team agreed to a four-year, $72 million deal with Tanner Scott in the same month.

Dodgers’ Tyler Glasnow reveals his No. 1 goal for this upcoming 2025 season

Last year, Tyler Glasnow had a solid season with the LA Dodgers; however, his debut campaign with the team was affected by injuries. Discussing his goal for the upcoming season, Glasnow said (via LA Times):

“The No. 1 goal this year is just to stay healthy. That's by far the No. 1 goal.”

In the 2024 season, Glasnow earned his first All-Star selection while appearing in 22 games for the Dodgers. He posted a 9-6 record with a 3.49 ERA, a 0.95 WHIP, and 168 strikeouts before elbow issues ended his season in August.

