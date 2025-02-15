Dodgers manager reveals fielding plans for Tommy Edman, Kike Hernandez, and key players for 2025 season

The Los Angeles Dodgers struggled with starting pitching depth last season but never had issues with their lineup depth because of utility players capable of covering both infield and outfield positions. All three of them - Tommy Edman, Kike Hernandez and Chris Taylor are returning for the 2025 season, and they'll now be joined by free-agent signing Hyeseong Kim.

Tommy Edman signed a five-year, $74 million contract extension after his outstanding performance in the title-winning postseason and will remain with the Dodgers till the end of the 2030 season. Chris Taylor enters the fourth year of his five-year $60 million contract. Hyeseong Kim signed for a three-year, $12.5 million contract that could stretch to five years, while Kike Hernandez was the most recent signing, agreeing to a one-year, $6.5 million deal.

Speaking to reporters ahead of their Spring Training, manager Dave Roberts named the positions for the four utility men. He said:

"I think [we'll] move them around. Kim is going to take some balls at second, take some balls at third, take some balls in center field. I think Kike will take some balls kind of the same positions, and Tommy is more of second base and center field... Chris will probably will take them at second, third, center and left and I think he's always been a Swiss army knife. That's kind of his value to the club," Roberts said.

Dodgers' Dave Roberts 'hopeful' for an extension in managerial role

The Dodgers under Dave Roberts have been an instant success. With a 61.8% regular season win record and two World Series titles since he took charge in 2016, Dodgers fans are only hoping for it to get better. The first step in that process would be for the skipper to sign an extension as he is currently in the last year of his three-year extension signed after the 2022 season.

"I am very hopeful that it will get done," Roberts said about the extension (per the New York Times). "Obviously, I love being here. I haven't shied away from that. So I am confident it is going to get done.

"Right now, being here, I am just really focused on these guys and pouring into them and just trying to get better. Do something really special to this '25 club. Like I said, I am very optimistic."

Roberts will most likely eclipse the record-breaking five-year $40 million contract Craig Counsell signed with the Chicago Cubs before the start of last season. If he waits until the end of the 2025 season to sign the extension, it can become even more lucrative with back-to-back World Series wins.

