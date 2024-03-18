Dodgers News: Gavin Stone gets the nod as team's 5th starter following camp competition

The Los Angeles Dodgers’ rotation for this season was uncertain regarding the fifth starter position. However, after a good spring training, 25-year-old pitcher Gavin Stone has secured his spot in the rotation, per Fabian Ardaya.

On Monday, Stone informed reporters that Dave Roberts had told him that he would begin the season with the Dodgers. He will join a rotation led by Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Tyler Glasnow, Bobby Miller and James Paxton.

“I’m incredibly thankful for that and the opportunity that they’re giving me,” said Stone during an interview in Korea. “Very appreciative, and I look forward to taking advantage of it.”

Stone only gave up five hits and one run in 9.2 innings across his three starts in four spring training games, despite having a bad season last year.

Dodgers general manager Brandon Gomes discussed Stone's breakthrough in an interview with Sportsnet LA on Monday.

“He has come out and is in a really good spot right now. This was the command of the fastball we saw two years ago that was a little bit missing last year.

"He’s added a true cutter and a slider to open up the arsenal as well. The velocity is back to what it was and he’s moving the ball around like a big leaguer as well.” said Brandon Gomes to Sportsnet LA.

With Stone securing the fifth starter spot, the Dodgers now have a formidable starting rotation on paper. The combination of experience and young talent gives them a well-rounded pitching staff that can compete with any team in baseball.

Gavin Stone dominates the mound in Korea

Gavin Stone gave a mind-blowing performance in Korea. In 3.1 scoreless innings, the 25-year-old right-hander struck out 8 hitters and allowed only one walk. Moreover, his fastballs averaged about 95 mph.

It remains to be seen how Stone performs, given that Clayton Kershaw and Walker Buehler will be back in the rotation at some point this season.

