Dodgers News: Los Angeles demotes rookie pitcher Landon Knack amid solid start to MLB career 

In a surprising move, the Los Angeles Dodgers have opted to demote starting pitcher Landon Knack to Triple-A Oklahoma City. The 24-year-old pitcher has been excellent so through his first season in the MLB, yet the club has decided to send him back down to the minors. In a corresponding move, the Dodgers have recalled J.P. Feyereisen.

Expand Tweet

"The Dodgers have recalled right-handed pitcher J.P. Feyereisen and optioned right-handed pitcher Landon Knack." - @DodgersNation

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

So far in his MLB career Landon Knack has started three games for the Los Angeles Dodgers. Through those starts, Knack has been impressive, posting a 1-1 record with a 2.81 ERA with 11 strikeouts and a 1.000 WHIP. That level of production made the decision to demote him even more puzzling.

J.P. Feyereisen has spent the last month in Triple-A in an attempt to regain his previous form. Although he missed the entire 2023 season as he recovered from shoulder surgery, he struggled early on in the year for the Dodgers. Prior to his demotion, Feyereisen pitched only 1.1 innings with the Dodgers, posting a 40.50 ERA after allowing six earned runs in that time.

Expand Tweet

"I though Landon did a heck of a job... I give him a lot of credit for giving us what he had." Dave Roberts on Knack's outing, the Dodgers' bullpen and more." - @SportsNetLA

Originally selected in the second round of the 2020 MLB draft, Landon Knack has enjoyed a solid minor league career for the Los Angeles Dodgers. Although some may feel that the decision to demote Knack is unfair, it is the harsh reality of professional sports. He may soon be given another shot in the majors sooner rather than later.

Landon Knack's demotion could mean something bigger is on the horizon for Dodgers' rotation

Although there has not been any official word, there are rumblings surrounding Knack's demotion being linked to the return of another star. Former two-time All-Star Walker Buehler has continued to ramp up his rehab assignment as he progresses towards a return to the Dodgers pitching rotation.

The loss of Knack in the Los Angeles pitching rotation is something that fans may not have wanted to see, however, the impending return of Walker Buehler could change all of that. When healthy, Buehler has proven himself to be among the best in the game. If he can return and remain healthy, it could be a massive upgrade for the club.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback