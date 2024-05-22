Dodgers News Today: Dave Roberts and team face disappointing loss; Bobby Miller starts rehab; Veteran pitcher Nabil Crismatt opts for free agency

The Los Angeles Dodgers have been in the spotlight since the start of the 2024 season. Dave Roberts and his team are keen on obtaining the World Series title. The franchise continues to make necessary changes to get closer to its goal. Here's a look at the latest updates from the club.

Dave Roberts and team face disappointing loss against Diamondbacks

Despite having one of the best offensive units in the MLB, the boys in blue dropped Game 2 against the Arizona Diamondbacks with a 7-3 final score. While it may seem like a defeat that can be overlooked, it's still crucial for the team to win the series.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Manager Dave Roberts wants nothing less for his team to make it past the playoffs. Their last defeat dropped them to a 33-18 record. The Diamondbacks rocked with their offense and strong pitching from Brandon Pfaadt.

Dodgers pitcher Bobby Miller starts rehab

On Sunday, Bobby Miller is all set to begin his rehab assignment. Miller has struggled with a shoulder injury, and a return date is yet to be announced. Miller tossed 50 pitches against his teammates and will pitch against the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes, a minor league baseball team.

According to Roberts, the 25-year-old pitcher will need more than one rehab assignment. It's been more than a month since Miller pitched in the majors. He will need to improve his pitch count before he gets back to the major league mound.

Dodgers veteran pitcher Nabil Crismatt opts for free agency

Nabil Crismat has sadly parted ways with the Dodgers as he opted for free agency over a Triple-A affiliate. Despite his limited performance this season, the relieving pitcher has been decent on the mound.

The 29-year-old pitcher has pitched seven innings with a 2.57 ERA in five games. After making many alterations to their bullpen, Crismatt was assigned to the minors. However, he desired to pitch only in the Major Leagues, thereby opting for free agency.

Crismatt would have been a valuable option for the team, but the Dodgers seem to have other important things to deal with. The talented pitcher was DFA'd for the second time and is now hoping to find a new team.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback