Dodgers president gives clarity on Clayton Kershaw's future with 2024 World Series champions 

Many thought after Clayton Kershaw's iconic ripped-off shirt moment after winning the 2024 World Series, the legendary Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher would call it a career, that comprises three Cy Young, numerous All-Star selections and two World Series titles. However, he's not done and has enough left in the tank to come back in 2025 despite injury concerns.

Now only a few weeks away from the start of Spring Training, Kershaw is still unsigned. But Dodgers fans may not have much to fear as President of Baseball Operations Andrew Friedman took it upon himself to keep the future Hall of Famer in a Dodgers uniform.

"But yeah, it’s important to him to be a Dodger, and it’s important to us for him to be a Dodger," Friedman said on the 'Dodgers Territory' podcast. "I’ve said this in the past — things just feel right in the world when Clayton Kershaw is wearing a Dodger uniform. I would view it as a real failure on my part if he’s not. He deserves that. And if you talk about a statue—well, that’s a real statue candidate."

Friedman, who has been acting as front office chair of the club since 2014, has seen Kershaw pitching and leading the Dodgers to postseason year after year.

"Yeah, no, I think the one constant over my 10 years has been, obviously, Kersh and the impact he’s had on the game and the Dodgers," Friedman continued.

"But the one constant has also been us having fun arguments about his return to play. He’s so competitive and wants to be back the next day, while I tend to be more cautious, wanting him back strong for an October run," he added.

Clayton Kershaw plans to return after having shoulder surgery

Clayton Kershaw has had many surgeries of late in his career. However, he has always been competitive and wants to return, especially after the shoulder surgery he underwent last season.

"Obviously, I had some tough luck with my foot this year, [but] I want to make use of this [shoulder] surgery," he told via MLB.com. "I don't want to have surgery and then shut it down. So, I'm going to come back next year, give it a go and see how it goes."

Kershaw only pitched 30 innings in 2024 due to a shoulder and a toe injury. He went 2-2 with a 4.50 ERA and 24 strikeouts. When healthy, the southpaw is still one of the most difficult pitchers to get a hit off.

