Dodgers president makes major announcement on assistance to immigrant communities following latest commotion on ICE agents

The Los Angeles Dodgers have been embroiled in controversy over their silence amid the ongoing tensions in the city between the immigrants and the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

While the Dodgers have steered clear of making any comments over the ongoing protests against immigration enforcement, the franchise made headlines after reportedly stopping officials from entering Dodger Stadium on Thursday.

According to reports, security personnel denied federal agents access to the parking lot at the ballpark, remarking they had no jurisdiction over the private property. The agents circled outside one of the entrance gates and were eventually dispersed after the arrival of the Los Angeles Police Department.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

In the aftermath of the controversy, Dodgers president Stan Kasten postponed the initiatives to assist the immigrant communities in LA.

"Because of the events earlier today, we continue to work with groups that were involved with our programs," Kasten said. "But we are going to have to delay today's announcement while we firm up some more details. We'll get back to you soon with the timing."

ICE denied presence outside Dodger Stadium after controversy

While the Dodgers claimed that ICE agents were denied access to the stadium, the federal agency denied that its agents were present. As it turned out, the agents were with the U.S. Customs and Border Patrol (CBP), per the Department of Homeland Security.

"This has nothing to do with the Dodgers," DHS said. "CBP vehicles were in the parking lot very briefly, unrelated to any operation or enforcement."

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Chaitanya Prakash Chaitanya Prakash is an editor who covers US Sports at Sportskeeda. His first brush with sportswriting was in 2012 when the greatest football manager of all time, Sir Alex Ferguson, bid farewell to the beautiful game.



Although having started out professionally as a cricket writer in 2022, Chaitanya's curiosity and indiscriminate interest in all sports in general eventually introduced him to America's favorite pastime.



While Chaitanya's favorite player from the current crop is the dynamic Venezuelan Ronald Acuna Jr., his all-time favorite, however, is Pedro Martinez, for his self-belief and consistency. He also rates Jose Bautista's iconic bat flip in 2015 as his favorite moment in baseball history.



Chaitanya specializes in reporting on technical aspects of the game or analyzing patterns behind specific plays. He also likes pondering over players' self-assessments following the conclusion of a game as it helps him get an idea of how they think about the sport in general.



When not cheering for his favorites across sports, Chaitanya likes being transported to the past through a good war documentary or a historical documentary in general. Know More