Dodgers president makes major announcement on assistance to immigrant communities following latest commotion on ICE agents

The Los Angeles Dodgers have been embroiled in controversy over their silence amid the ongoing tensions in the city between the immigrants and the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).
While the Dodgers have steered clear of making any comments over the ongoing protests against immigration enforcement, the franchise made headlines after reportedly stopping officials from entering Dodger Stadium on Thursday.
According to reports, security personnel denied federal agents access to the parking lot at the ballpark, remarking they had no jurisdiction over the private property. The agents circled outside one of the entrance gates and were eventually dispersed after the arrival of the Los Angeles Police Department.
In the aftermath of the controversy, Dodgers president Stan Kasten postponed the initiatives to assist the immigrant communities in LA.
"Because of the events earlier today, we continue to work with groups that were involved with our programs," Kasten said. "But we are going to have to delay today's announcement while we firm up some more details. We'll get back to you soon with the timing."
ICE denied presence outside Dodger Stadium after controversy
While the Dodgers claimed that ICE agents were denied access to the stadium, the federal agency denied that its agents were present. As it turned out, the agents were with the U.S. Customs and Border Patrol (CBP), per the Department of Homeland Security.
"This has nothing to do with the Dodgers," DHS said. "CBP vehicles were in the parking lot very briefly, unrelated to any operation or enforcement."