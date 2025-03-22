Dodgers reliever Blake Treinen reveals how Trevor Bauer helped him refine his pitch grip

Los Angeles Dodgers reliever Blake Treinen revealed how he makes the ball move while pitching and credited Trevor Bauer for helping him refine his pitch grip. Treinen and Bauer were teammates on the Dodgers during the 2021 season.

While Bauer's controversies outside the field saw his career move elsewhere, Treinen continues to be a vital member of the Dodgers' bullpen. He signed a $22 million contract in December to remain with LA.

In an interview with MLB analyst Rob Friedman, Treinen shared how Bauer helped him with his pitch grip.

"Honestly, it's God's gift. I throw the way I throw but there's some subtle cues. But really, the biggest thing is just a straight up two seamer. It's more or less the positioning, it's like most guys to throw they want to pronate, I'm just trying to cut the thing, trying to stay on top. With my arm slot I'm trying to like cut this thing down."

"Trevor Bauer talked about it while he was here and he really blessed me with the thought process on it. The harder you want to throw it, the higher up you throw your thumb. Slower - middle, and then really slow and bigger - tuck it more. That's how he was able to manipulate his cutter, slider."

Blake Treinen started his 2025 season in Game 2 of the Tokyo Series, where he pitched the eighth inning without giving up a single hit and recording two strikeouts.

Blake Treinen opens up on chasing greatness with the Dodgers

Los Angeles Dodgers have started their World Series title defense on a positive note with a sweep over the Chicago Cubs in their two-game Tokyo Series. In a recent interview with SportsNetLA, reliever Blake Treinen opened up on staying motivated every year to achieve greatness, saying:

"That's why we stay hungry every year. We understand that there's a level of greatness that we're trying to chase down... That's in our DNA, we want to win every year."

Since moving to L.A. in 2020, Treinen has already added two World Series titles under his belt and is now chasing the third. With two years left with the Dodgers, it remains to be seen if he can win another.

