Dodgers skipper Dave Roberts announces positive update on Tyler Glasnow's rehab outing

The Los Angeles Dodgers are expecting the return of starter Tyler Glasnow after his latest rehab start. The Dodgers ace has been out of action since a right shoulder inflammation in April.

Ad

Glasnow made his second rehab start for Triple-A Oklahoma City against the Rivercats on Friday. Glasnow pitched 2 1/3 innings, throwing 66 pitches with 37 strikes.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts had hinted at least three rehab starts for Glasnow before his return to the lineup. Ahead of the Dodgers' series opener against the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday, Roberts said that Glasnow could return to the roster with his next start on Thursday potentially being his last rehab game.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Dodgers starter has been troubled by injuries over the last few seasons. Glasnow didn't feature for the NL West team in their triumphant postseason last year.

He reflected on the pitching troubles with uncertainty over his mechanics:

“I think it’s just been the constant working through. It’s hard to go out there and not think of stuff. I think making changes, there’s been times where it felt really good, and then it’s just, like, maybe something feels weird, subconsciously something changes, or I lower something.

Ad

"I’m not trying to think about it. It’s that fine line between working on it when you have to, and then going into the game. And then just something, I don’t know what it is, just not syncing up, and then stuff just isn’t feeling good.”

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts reveals potential issue with Tyler Glasnow

While Tyler Glasnow admitted the pitching mechanics he tweaked in the offseason contributed to his shoulder injury, manager Dave Roberts feels the pitcher should focus on results more than his mechanics.

Ad

“He’s a very cerebral guy, mechanical, and as he’s gone through this rehab, he’s still thinking more internal, which is understandable," Roberts said. "But as he starts to get out on rehab, get closer to competition, real-life game competition, my encouragement is to get more external. You’re going to start trying to get hitters out rather than [focus on] where your delivery is at.”

If everything goes to plan, Tyler Glasnow could be activated by the end of the week, which would be a big boost to an injury-plagued Dodgers lineup.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Chaitanya Prakash Chaitanya Prakash is an editor who covers US Sports at Sportskeeda. His first brush with sportswriting was in 2012 when the greatest football manager of all time, Sir Alex Ferguson, bid farewell to the beautiful game.



Although having started out professionally as a cricket writer in 2022, Chaitanya's curiosity and indiscriminate interest in all sports in general eventually introduced him to America's favorite pastime.



While Chaitanya's favorite player from the current crop is the dynamic Venezuelan Ronald Acuna Jr., his all-time favorite, however, is Pedro Martinez, for his self-belief and consistency. He also rates Jose Bautista's iconic bat flip in 2015 as his favorite moment in baseball history.



Chaitanya specializes in reporting on technical aspects of the game or analyzing patterns behind specific plays. He also likes pondering over players' self-assessments following the conclusion of a game as it helps him get an idea of how they think about the sport in general.



When not cheering for his favorites across sports, Chaitanya likes being transported to the past through a good war documentary or a historical documentary in general. Know More