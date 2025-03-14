Dodgers sportscaster heaps praise on Tokyo Series starter: "He's left us wanting more" 

The Los Angeles Dodgers have landed in Japan for the Tokyo Series and their rookie phenom Roki Sasaki has been named starter for the second game of the series. After having impressed in his two appearances in Spring Training, one LA sportscaster says that Sasaki's debut in Japan is one of the most awaited debuts ever.

After being posted to the MLB market this winter, Roki Sasaki signed with the LA Dodgers in January and was soon named the No. 1 prospect heading into the 2025 season. Since the start of Spring Training, Sasaki has lived up to the hype, impressing the team's staff and players with his talent from the mound. He has only made two appearances in the Cactus League, but it was enough for manager Dave Roberts to give him his first start in Game 2 of the Tokyo Series.

After Sasaki was named a starter for the Tokyo Series against the Chicago Cubs, broadcaster Tim Neverett joined the "Dodgers Nation" podcast to share the anticipation surrounding the young star's debut.

"I'm really impressed with Roki. I really love what he's doing and I can't wait to watch him pitch again," Neverett said. "He left me after that game against Cincinnati when he came in in relief wanting more. I think I even said that on the telecast, he's left us wanting more and then when I saw him pitch the other day againt Cleveland it was the same thing.

"When you see these big league hitters out on their front knee swinging and missing terribly at these pitches. And they're going like, 'oh my gosh, what was that?' That's impressive to me," he added.

The Dodgers have named their two Japanese pitchers starters for the Tokyo Series, adding even more excitement around the double header this week. Yoshinobu Yamamoto will start the first game of the series and will be followed by Roki Sasaki in the second game.

MLB analyst says Dodgers star Roki Sasaki has the best splitter he's ever seen

Since he joined Spring Training with the LA Dodgers, new signing Roki Sasaki has already impressed from the mound, with his infamous splitter troubling hitters. After Sasaki's second Cactus League outing, MLB analyst Harold Reynolds gave his take on the youngster's pitching when asked if it's the best he's ever seen.

"It's right there. I've not seen since [Hideo] Nomo came here... that pitch right there, forget it," Reynolds said via MLB Network.

Having impressed with his arsenal in the early days as a Dodger, it remains to be seen how Sasaki will fare in his rookie season in the MLB. Initial reports suggest that he is eager to learn and fully committed to the team.

The LA Dodgers and Chicago Cubs raise the curtain on the new MLB season at Tokyo Dome with the two-game Tokyo Series on March 18 and 19.

