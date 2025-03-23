Dodgers sportscaster identifies major hurdles Roki Sasaki must overcome in debut MLB season

Los Angeles Dodgers sportscaster Tim Neverett recently shared his thoughts on what Japanese star pitcher Roki Sasaki needs to improve following his MLB debut. The Dodgers opened the 2025 season by sweeping the Chicago Cubs in their two-game Tokyo Series.

In the opener, Dodgers pitchers dominated, allowing just three hits while striking out nine in a 4-1 victory over the Cubs. Sasaki made his MLB debut in Wednesday’s game, helping Los Angeles secure a 6-3 win.

In the "Baseball Isn’t Boring" podcast episode on Friday, Dodgers broadcaster Tim Neverett reflected on Roki Sasaki’s MLB debut (starting at 33:47):

“First inning was really good it was 11 pitches, he retired the side in order. Then he didn't throw a splitter in the first inning okay. So it's been taking me a while to get used to it because it's different than other Splitters…”

Further discussing what Sasaki needs to improve throughout the season, Neverett said:

“Dave Roberts said it before his starting game too he said even Roki has no idea where the ball's going to land when he throws that splitter… He ran into problems with the control of it and therefore he ended up with five walks in three Innings so that's something he's going to have to figure out relatively quickly.”

“The other thing is too you know holding Runners is probably going to be a little different here for him. He allowed a couple stolen bases and or at least one stolen base anyway but I think that's one thing he's gonna keep his eye on.”

In Wednesday’s game, Sasaki threw 56 pitches across three innings, allowing one hit, one run, and five walks while recording three strikeouts.

Dodgers sportscaster Tim Neverett shares his candid views on Roki Sasaki’s outing

The Los Angeles Dodgers are set to play a few more spring training games before resuming the regular season. Dodgers sportscaster Tim Neverett shared his personal views on Roki Sasaki’s performance, saying (starting at 36:00):

“When he does pitch for me personally he leaves me wanting more. I want to keep seeing him pitch. I thought they'd run him out there for another inning but I thought that maybe they did the right thing with him getting him out after three. He was you know having control issues and just get him out there and let the bullpen go to work which is what they did and they did a good job.”

The Dodgers signed Sasaki to a contract in January 2025, which included a $6.5 million signing bonus.

