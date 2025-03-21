Dodgers star Alex Vesia reveals secret caffeine-loaded recipe that keeps him fired up

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Alex Vesia revealed the secret behind his high energy on the field. The Dodgers are coming off a sweep of the Chicago Cubs in their two-game Tokyo Series.

Vesia contributed to the Dodgers' Tokyo Series victory by pitching in Wednesday’s game, where he threw a scoreless inning, allowing only one hit and one walk while facing five batters.

In a recent interview with Dodgers Nation, Vesia discussed what keeps him energized during games whether it's Red Bull or if the energy just comes naturally. He responded:

“Definitely I have my Red Bull in the first, I have my Red Bull in the fifth right. Sugar-free, but it's like 180 milligrams of caffeine they're like the eight-ounce ones. I love adrenaline. I've loved adrenaline since I was a little kid riding motorcycles you know fast cars that's me.”

“When a crowd of you know 50,000 right are in the stands at Dodger Stadium. I love it. I feed off that energy.”

Further elaborating on what fires him up, he added:

“I get fired up because I want to get off the mound so the boys can hit. I don't you know it's never towards other teams so I always try to keep it respectful in that sense. But at same time you know I love this game man.”

The Dodgers defeated the Cubs 4-1 and 6-3 in Japan before returning to the U.S. to play some spring training games ahead of resuming the regular season.

Alex Vesia reveals what he needs to do for a solid 2025 season

Last year, Alex Vesia had one of the best seasons of his career with the Dodgers. Discussing what he needs to do to improve even further in 2025, Vesia said (via Dodgers Nation, starting at 1:58):

“I think it's just going out and competing right. Not trying to be too far ahead of myself and it is it's getting one out at a time right. I come into games where it's you get one out two out or three outs so it's it's never I try to never be too far ahead."

Alex Vesia finished the 2024 season with a stellar 1.76 ERA, a 0.99 WHIP, and 87 strikeouts across 67 games.

