Dodgers star Kike Hernandez playfully collapses on field while adjusting to time change ahead of 2025 Tokyo Series

Dodgers utility player, Kike Hernandez has traveled with his fellow teammates as a part of the 31-man roster to Japan for the upcoming two-game Tokyo Series against the Chicago Cubs. Game one of the series will pit two Japanese aces against each other in Yamamoto and Imanaga while game 2 will feature Justin Steele facing LAD's latest recruit Roki Sasaki.

Hernandez hit the ground running alongside his teammates inside Tokyo Dome soon after landing in Japan. During the practice, Kike playfully collapsed in the outfield while stating that he was trying to adjust to the change in time.

He shared a couple of images from the hilarious episode on his social media account, which was captioned as:

"How am I adjusting to the time change? Yeah! I’m doing great!!"

Kike Hernandez had played an integral role in Dogders' run to the World Series title in 2024. He was used as a utility player and effectively played defense both in the infield as well as outfield. Some important clutch hits by the 33-year-old Puerto Rican helped the Dodgers win important games throughout the season.

His timing of the baseball and game reading ability seems to be on point and will largely help the Dodgers in 2025.

Dodgers star Kike Hernandez made a surprise appearance on the streets of Tokyo

On Thursday, Kike Hernandez announced a special meet and greet event with his fans in Tokyo, which was scheduled to be held at the Fight Club store in Shibuya at 11 AM local time.

After the successful event, Hernandez just took to the streets of Tokyo to surprise his fans, click pictures, and sign some baseball memorabilia for them.

Screenshot from the story on Instagram/ @kikehndez

There is no denying that Kike is a crowd favorite no matter wherever he goes. It will be interesting to see whether he makes it to the starting lineup of the Japan Series games next week.

