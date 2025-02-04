Dodgers star Will Smith's wife Cara makes feelings known about completing 100 days at fitness studio during MLB off-season

During the MLB offseason, it's not only Will Smith who is putting in the work — his wife, Cara Martinell Smith, has been on her own fitness grind. LA Dodgers catcher and Cara will have to move back to California with MLB Spring Training approaching fast.

But she remembered the time spent there, especially the fitness studio she joined.

On Monday, Cara celebrated completing 100 classes at F45 Training Henderson, an award-winning fitness studio located in Henderson, Nevada. Cara shared an image of a decorated whiteboard marking the achievement.

She described the studio as a place that has seen her at both her strongest and most vulnerable, particularly during her postpartum recovery after having her children, Charlotte and Layton.

“This studio means so much to me… it has seen me at my strongest and also my most vulnerable (postpartum with both Char & Layton)! Truly a place I get so excited to come back to each offseason and get sad to leave! Gonna miss this place and the trainers so much,” she wrote in her story.

Will Smith and Cara became parents for the second time during World Series

For Will Smith, the celebrations continued, off the field as well, with the arrival of her second daughter on Oct. 22. They named her Layton Elizabeth.

The couple, who met as students at the University of Louisville, announced their second pregnancy in May.

This came just ahead of the World Series scheduled against the New York Yankees. Smith's Dodgers won the title by beating the Yankees in five games, making the birth of his second daughter even more special.

In Game 5 at Yankee Stadium, the entire Smith family was in attendance including their newborn daughter and their firstborn Charlotte. They posed with the World Series, as Cara wrote:

"I will never get over this!! A week… one week… in between having our second daughter & the dodgers winning the World Series😭🙌🏼 >>naturally laytons trophy pic needed a moment"

