Dodgers Trade News: Yankees make roster move for LHP Nick Ramirez for cash considerations

After missing the entirety of the 2022 season, it looked as though Nick Ramirez was poised for something of a comeback. Riding on the tails of a fairly promising 2023 campaign, the early stages of 2024 have not played to the reliever's favor.

On April 3, Ramirez was dealt from the Yankees to the Los Angeles Dodgers. Exchanged for cash considerations, Ramirez' move to the Dodgers came as the team assigned relief arm Brusdar Graterol to the 60-day IL.

"Dodgers have moved Brusdar Graterol (right shoulder inflammation) to the 60-day IL. The earliest he can return will be in mid-May. The move opened a roster spot for LHP Nick Ramirez, who they acquired from the Yankees in exchange for cash" - Dodgers Tailgate

A 34-year old with fewer than four seasons of MLB experience, the trade may come as a blessing in disguise for Nick Ramirez. After a dissapointing spring that saw him post a 4.35 ERA, the California-native failed to make the New York Yankees' opening day roster, and was relegated to the minors.

Though a former Milwaukee Brewers draft pick in 2011, Ramirez did make his MLB debut until 2019, doing so with the Tigers. Though 2019 would see Ramirez make a career-high 46 appearances, his ERA remained stubbornly high. In 2023, as a member of the Yankees, Ramirez posted a career-low 2.66 ERA coming across 32 outings.

"Big strikeout for Nick Ramirez against one of the game's best hitters" - Talkin' Yanks

In Los Angeles, it is likely that the roster spot that did not exist for Ramirez on the Yankees will be open. However, whether or not Ramirez can remain on the Dodgers' active roster after Graterol's return, remains to be seen.

Nick Ramirez eyes career resurgence with new team

Up until now, despite demonstrating quality pitching at different stages of his career, Ramirez has had difficulty remaining in any one MLB bullpen for very long. While the odds do not seem to be tilted in Nick Ramirez' favor, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts is known for his unorthodox approach to the bullpen, which was exemplified by non-roster invitee Daniel Hudson making the team.

Typically a set-up man, Graterol's absence may cast Ramirez more into late-game situations. Although the stakes may be high at this point, so too are the rewards for Ramirez proving to fans of his new team that his arm can still be called upon.

