  • Dodgers vs Angels: Game 1 Prediction, Odds and Picks - June 21, MLB 2024

By Cresswell McCoy
Modified Jun 21, 2024 14:48 GMT
Dodgers vs Angels: Game 1 Prediction, Odds and Picks - June 21, MLB 2024

The Los Angeles Dodgers will take on their city rivals, as they open a freeway series against the Los Angeles Angels. Shohei Ohtani will play against his former teammates once again as they square off at Dodger Stadium.

The Halos and their struggles continue as they take on opponents. With Mike Trout out of the lineup due to recovery from surgery on his torn meniscus, Ron Washington and his team have their work cut out. Making a postseason run will be tough with their slumping performance.

For Game 1, the Angels will send Patrick Sandoval to the mound. The pitcher has had a difficult season, with a 2-8 record and a 5.24 ERA. The southpaw is going up against a strong offense, and the Angels will need to open up their bats if they want to win.

The Boys in Blue will hand the ball to Landon Knack in Game 1. Knack had a decent start with a 1-1 record and a 2.61 ERA, but he has a long way to go to establish himself as a dominant pitcher. With the right support from the plate, Knack should be able to pull off a win in this game.

Dodgers vs. Angels Baseball Betting Odds

Los Angeles Dodgers-190-1.5 (+105)U 8.5 (-110)
Los Angeles Angels +115+1.5 (-125)O 8.5 (-110)

Where to watch Dodgers vs. Angels?

MLB fans can catch the game live on Bally Sports West, SportsNet LA or MLBN. The game will also be available for online streaming on Fubo TV.

The scheduled start time is 7:10 PM PDT.

Dodgers vs. Angels Prediction

The Boys in Blue will miss Mookie Betts for some time, but his absence might not have a huge impact on their struggling opponent. Shohei Ohtani and his team are ranked No. 2 in runs scored with 389, while the Angels rank No. 21 with 302 runs.

On the pitching end, the Angels are ranked No. 28 with a 4.79 team ERA. Their opponent holds a team ERA of 3.39 and is ranked No. 4. This will be an unbalanced game between the two teams. Dave Roberts and his team are predicted to win.

Prediction: Los Angeles Dodgers -1.5 (-190).

