Dodgers vs. Blue Jays World Series 2025: Full schedule, ticket details, prices, bag policy & more

The Los Angeles Dodgers will face the Toronto Blue Jays in the 2025 World Series starting on Friday. The Dodgers will play in consecutive Fall Classics, and the fifth time in nine years. The Blue Jays will make their first World Series appearance in 32 years, having won back-to-back in 1992 and 1993.
Dodgers vs. Blue Jays World Series 2025: Full schedule
The Blue Jays finished the regular season with 94 wins, one more than the Dodgers, giving them home-field advantage for the World Series. So the first two games will be played in Toronto, at Rogers Centre, before the action shifts to Dodger Stadium. A two-game Toronto leg will close out the series.
- Game 1 – Dodgers at Blue Jays, Friday at Rogers Centre.
- Game 2 – Dodgers at Blue Jays, Saturday at Rogers Centre.
- Game 3 – Blue Jays at Dodgers, Monday at Dodger Stadium.
- Game 4 – Blue Jays at Dodgers, Tuesday at Dodger Stadium.
- Game 5 – Blue Jays at Dodgers, Oct. 29, at Dodger Stadium. (if necessary)
- Game 6 – Dodgers at Blue Jays, Oct. 31, at Rogers Centre. (if necessary)
- Game 7 – Dodgers at Blue Jays, Nov. 1, at Rogers Centre. (if necessary)
Dodgers vs. Blue Jays World Series 2025: Ticket details and prices
Tickets for the World Series will be available at Ticket Master. The official resale site is SeatGeek, while other verified secondary ticket marketing platforms include StubHub, VividSeats, and TicketNetwork.
Ticket prices for the games in Toronto are considerably costlier than those on the West Coast. At Rogers Centre, the minimum ticket prices range from $900-$1244 for Game 1 on various sites. For Game 2 of the World Series, ticket prices are starting at $1,290 on Vivid Seats.
In Los Angeles, tickets are currently priced between $737 and $879 for the first game at Dodger Stadium. For next Tuesday's Game 4, tickets start at $755 on Vivid Seats.
Dodgers vs. Blue Jays World Series 2025: Bag Policies
As stated on the Blue Jays' website, backpacks are discouraged, although they are allowed with a strict security check. The permitted bag size is expected to be within the 16” x 16” x 8” limit.
At Dodger Stadium, bags, purses, and other handbags aren't allowed. Diaper Bags are allowed, only if accompanied by an infant are allowed only under the 12"x12"x6" size limit. Non-clear wristlets will also be checked.