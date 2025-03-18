Dodgers vs. Cubs: Tokyo Series Game 2, prediction odds and picks - March 19, MLB 2025

The LA Dodgers and Chicago Cubs will close out the Tokyo Series in Game 2 on Wednesday in front of another sold-out Tokyo Dome crowd. The reigning World Series champs defeated Chicago 4-1 in the series opener, benefitting from a costly Cubs' error in the fifth inning.

The Cubs will attempt to scratch the win column in the rematch with starting pitcher Justin Steele slated to square off against Roki Sasaki, who will be making his highly anticipated MLB debut.

"First W of the season!" - Dodgers

Dodgers vs. Cubs Baseball Betting Odds

Wednesday 3/19 Money Line Run-Line Total Runs Los Angeles Dodgers -142 -1.5 +112 O 7.5 -122 Chicago Cubs +120 +1.5 -134 U 7.5 +100

Dodgers vs. Cubs expert picks and game prediction

Chicago's bats were lifeless in the series opener. Even more concerning was the struggling lineup's one walk vs the Dodgers' eight. Because of it, the Dodgers were able to merely go through the motions and win 4-1.

With Mookie Betts and possibly Freddie Freeman not in the lineup, Chicago must find a way to put more pressure on the Dodgers in order to force the issue. A more aggressive approach should lead to an ample amount of scoring opportunities which in turn finds both offenses flexing their muscles.

Though making his MLB debut in Japan, nerves could still get to Roki Sasaki in his first start. Justin Steele has also been privy to the long ball recently. As such, look for the offenses to hang some crooked numbers on the board leading to a much higher scoring match than the opener proved to be.

Run Line: +1.5 -134

Total Runs: Over 7.5 -122

Money Line: +120

Dodgers vs. Cubs Prediction: Chicago Win 6-5

Dodgers vs. Cubs recent form and records

The Dodgers scored four runs on seven hits in Tuesday's series opener. Shohei Ohtani began another potential MVP season with two hits and a strikeout, while Tommy Edman, Teoscar Hernandez and Will Smith accounted for 3 RBIs.

The Cubs struck first in the second inning when Miguel Amaya doubled off Yoshinobu Yamamoto, driving in Dansby Swanson, who had singled and advanced to second on a Pete Crow-Armstrong groundout. However, those two hits accounted for two of the three Chicago managed all game. The loss ended the Cubs' three-game Opening Day win streak.

Players to Watch

Roki Sasaki (10-5, 2.35 ERA in 2024)

Sasaki allowed three hits and 0 ER with 7:3 strikeout-to-walk ratio through seven spring training innings.

Justin Steele (5-5, 3.07 ERA in 2024)

Steele allowed 111 hits (12 HR) over 134.2 innings through injury-plagued 2024.

Last Start: W, 4.0 IP, 4 H, 2 ER, 0 BB, 3 K vs. PHI

Career vs. LAD: 2-1 3.00 ERA (12 IP, 4 ER) 2 HR in 3 games

Must-Watch Hitters

Los Angeles

Though he failed to hit a home run in the season opener, Shohei Ohtani still played an integral role in the Dodgers 4-1 triumph. He tallied LA's first hit in the fifth inning once Shota Imanaga departed and later came around to score.

"Shohei Ohtani is just having fun out there" - MLB

The reigning MVP collected his first extra-base hit with a double in the ninth inning and scored his second run of the game much to the elation of run-line bettors. He'll be looking to do even more in the series finale.

Chicago

The Cubs' offense had no answer for LA's pitching staff in the opener tallying a grand total of three hits against Yamamoto and the bullpen.

Kyle Tucker failed to impress going quietly into the night with an 0-for-4 showing. However, he put the bat on the ball every at-bat. It's only a matter of time until the All-Star gets going, and Chicago will need him to live up to being a game-changer in order to not get swept out of Tokyo.

