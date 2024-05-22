Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Preview & Prediction: Records, Pitching Matchups, head to head and more | Game - 03, May- 22

The Los Angeles Dodgers are coming off an unexpected loss as the Arizona Diamondbacks rebounded well to win Game 2 on Tuesday. Dodger Stadium saw a disappointing crowd as the Diamondbacks won with a 7-3 final score to level the series.

The Dodgers will look to rebound as they hope to clinch the series and continue their dominance in the NL West with a 33-18 record. However, the Diamondbacks are keen on securing another win as they remain third with a 23-26 record.

Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Head-to-Head

Game 3 will take place on Wednesday at 7:10 PM PDT. The game will be telecast on SportsNet LA, Arizona Diamondbacks, and MLBN, The online stream can be watched on FUBO TV.

In 574 regular season games, the Dodgers have won 261 while the Diamondbacks have won 194. The pitching squad will play a crucial role. Gavin Stone struggled on the mound in Game 2 while the offense struggled against Brandon Pfaadt.

Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Pitching Matchups

Tyler Glasnow is set to take the mound against the D-backs. Glasnow's spectacular stint with the team has helped in several crucial games. Yoshinobu Yamamoto had already pitched in Game 1 and Glasnow seems the best option for the rubber game.

Glasnow holds a 6-2 record with a 2.90 ERA in his first season with the Dodgers. The righty has 81 strikeouts with a solid 0.90 WHIP.

The Diamondbacks will deliver Ryne Nelson to the mound as their starting pitcher. Nelson is 2-3 on the season with a 7.06 ERA. In 29.1 innings pitched, Nelson has 23 strikeouts and a 1.88 WHIP.

Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Predictions

The D-backs had a dominating pitcher on the mound for Game 2 to restrict the opposition hitters from going deep. Despite that, their opponent scored three runs. With Glasnow on the mound, Dave Roberts and his squad should be able to make it past the Snakes.

The Diamondbacks rookie enter the final game of the series with a career ERA of 5.21. He also has an 11-12 overall record, which might not stand a chance against their opponent's formidable offense. The boys in blue are predicted to rebound in Game 3 and win this series as Glasnow is expected to get some early strikeouts and dominate on the mound.

