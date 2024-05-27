Dodgers vs Mets Preview & Prediction: Records, pitching matchups, head to head and more

The Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Mets' series opener was originally scheduled for May 27th, Monday. However, due to bad weather conditions throughout Queens forced the game to be delayed for a day. Now Tuesday will be a doubleheader for both sides. The first game will start at 4:10 PM ET on May 28th. After a period of 30mins from the ending of the first game, Game 2 will commence.

After a five-game losing streak, the Los Angeles Dodgers seek redemption as they hope to pick up a victory on the road against the New York Mets. Both teams will open a three-game series at Citi Field in New York. The Mets hope to build from their last success and rebound from their previous series loss.

The Mets defeated the Giants in their last game with a 4-3 final score. Despite surrendering three runs to their opponent, the Mets did well to chase their opponent. As for the Dodgers, their offensive struggle against the Reds was a disaster after surrendering four runs and scoring only one in return.

Dodgers vs. Mets: Head to Head

The first pitch of the Game 1 is scheduled to take place at 4:10 PM EDT. Game 2 will be starting just after 30mins following game 1. The game can be watched on SNY, SportsNet LA, and MLBN. The online stream can be caught on Fox Sports.

Since 1993, both teams have played 167 games. The Mets have won 76, while their opponent won 91. The Mets are fourth in the NL East with a 22-30 record, while their NL West opponent dominates with a 33-22 record.

Dodgers vs. Mets: Pitching Matchups

Dodgers have tweaked their original plan a bit. Now Tylor Glasnow will be taking the mound for the Dodgers. So far the 30-year-old star has played and started 11 games for his side, holding a record of 6-3, along with an ERA of 3.09 and OPS of 0.91, and has 87 strikeouts under his belt.

Right-handed pitcher Gavin Stone will be delivered to the mound to strike out the Mets during Game 2 of this series. Stone holds a 4-2 record with a 3.60 ERA. Stone has a decent 1.30 WHIP with 34 strikeouts in 50 innings pitched. Stone will need support from the plate to get past the Mets.

The Mets will hand over the ball to Tylor Megill to start in Game 1. Megill holds a 0-2 record with a 3.00 ERA. The righty had limited pitching for the Mets. Megill has 11 strikeouts in nine innings pitched with a 1.33 WHIP. The Mets must hope to get a strong start in this game and get enough support from the plate.

For Game 2, the Mets will be bringing out José Quintana from their arsenal to take the mound. So far this season the veteran pitcher has made 10 starts for the Mets and has a record of 1-4. Quintana has an ERA of 5.13, WHIP 1.37 along with 36 strikeouts.

Dodgers vs. Mets: Prediction

The Mets have a slim chance of winning with Megill on the mound as their starter. Their offense has not been up to the mark and their defense has equally struggled to gain control. This could be a tough game for the Mets against a team that's in desperate need of a victory.

The Dodgers are predicted to win the opening game and make it past the Mets. However, Stone must be at his best and the offense must open up.

