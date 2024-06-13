Dodgers vs. Rangers: Game 3 Prediction, Odds and Picks - June 13, MLB 2024

The Los Angeles Dodgers will be up against the defending World Series champions at home with the series on the line. The Rangers rebounded in Game 2, thanks to Corey Seager's three-run home run against his former teammate Walker Beuhler.

Dave Roberts and the squad hope to win another series, but the Rangers are coming out strong and are ready to throw a challenge. The Rangers are three games behind the .500 mark with a 32-35 record in the AL West. As for the boys in blue, they are 42-27 this season.

Game 3 will have Michael Grove on the mound, representing the Dodger Blue. Grove has a 4-2 record with a 4.72 ERA. The righty struck out 42 in 34-plus innings pitched and holds a 1.14 WHIP.

The Rangers will hand over the ball to Michael Lorenzen to start Game 3. Lorenzen has a 3-3 record with a 3.05 ERA. He has a 1.24 WHIP and has struck out 45 in 59 innings pitched.

Dodgers vs Rangers Baseball Betting Odds

Los Angeles Dodgers -225 +1.5 (-115) O 8.5 Texas Rangers +180 -1.5 (-105) U 8.5

How do watch Dodgers vs Rangers?

Fans can watch the game on Bally Sports Southwest or SportsNet LA. The online streaming platform is Fubo TV. The game is scheduled to start at 7:10 PM PDT at Dodger Stadium.

Dodgers vs Rangers Prediction

The Dodger offense has improved over the past week. They defeated the Yankees and scored 32 runs in the last four games. They smashed 92 home runs, while the Rangers have scored only 68. They are also the second team to have scored the most runs.

The offense is crucial in Game 3, as Grove will need support from the plate. The Rangers have a decent pitcher, but their offense is way behind when compared to their NL West rival.

The Rangers come into this game as the underdog. The Dodger squad had a close defeat last night and is predicted to strike back and win this series.

Prediction: Los Angeles Dodgers +1.5 (-225).

