Dodgers vs. Royals: Game 2 Prediction, Odds and Picks - June 15, MLB 2024

Dodger Stadium is expected to be packed this weekend as the LA Dodgers take on the Kansas City Royals in Game 2. The boys in blue had a strong comeback in Game 1, but it was a tough call as the Royals scored 3 and gave up 4.

Chris Taylor hit his first home run of the season to help the team win. Freddie Freeman drove the go-ahead RBI single in the eighth inning. Salvador Perez was the only player to score for the Royals with a three-run home run. However, he was removed with discomfort in his knee.

The Royals will have their top pitcher Seth Lugo take on their opponent. Lugo ranks at No. 8 in the MLB with a solid 2.63 ERA. The Royals have key players on their team, but they need a balance to prevent the opponent from hitting.

Dave Roberts will send out one of his favorite pitchers in Game 2. Yoshinobu Yamamoto gets to strikeout some opponents in this game. Yamamoto's 6-2 record and 3.00 ERA will not be enough to stop the Royals. The pitching will need support from the plate against Lugo.

Dodgers vs. Royals Baseball Betting Odds

Los Angeles Dodgers -210 -1.5 (+100) U 8 -115 Kansas City Royals +170 +1.5 (-120) O 8 +105

How to watch Dodgers vs. Royals?

Game 2 will be telecast on each team's respective channels. Fans can tune into Bally Sports Kansas City or SportsNet LA, depending on the region. The online stream for the game will start at the scheduled time at 6:10 PM PDT on Fubo TV.

Dodgers vs. Royals Prediction

Yamamoto has 83 strikeouts while Lugo has 75. The Royals are ranked at No. 10 with a team ERA of 3.82 while their opponent is ranked at No. 4 with 3.25. Offensively, the Dodgers squad has 353 runs and 95 home runs ranked at No. 3. The Royals are ranked at No. 16 with 344 runs and 70 home runs.

Both pitchers are strong, but the offense is vital for Game 2. The Royals have been the underdog since the odds favor Shohei Ohtani and the team to win. If the Royals rack up some early runs, they might pose a threat. Yamamoto and Lugo are expected to pitch six innings if they get the right support for their team.

Prediction: Los Angeles Dodgers -1.5 (-210)

