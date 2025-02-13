“Does Alex Bregman relent and sign a lesser deal in terms of length?” – MLB insider explores possible outcomes for free agent's contract negotiations

Alex Bregman remains a free agent as pitchers and catchers have report to Spring Training with full squad workouts scheduled in the coming days. While the All-Star third baseman has several reported suitors, the offers received haven't warranted his signature on the dotted line.

The time could have possibly arrived for Bregman to settle for the deal from the Houston Astros on the table for quite some time, or completely alter his demands with the market seemingly not budging.

MLB insider Ken Rosenthal appeared on "Foul Territory" Wednesday afternoon to discuss the state of Alex Bregman's contract talks.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"It's not that his options are dwindling. He has options I believe," Rosenthal said. "All of the teams that have been in it from the beginning. The Red Sox, Blue Jays, Tigers ... Cubs. The question to me at this point is does he have an offer he likes?"

Trending

Expand Tweet

"The answer obviously is no otherwise he would've signed. And, are his best offers coming from places he doesn't want to go? That could be the case here. That could be part of the problem here."

"Chicago, Detroit, and Boston all seem to be places that don't want to go six years. They want to do it shorter with the bridge contract Scott Boras talks about."

"Maybe I'm wrong and someone does go six. Maybe he ultimately goes back to Houston. They're still the one team we know that has a six-year $156 million offer on the table."

"I know this isn't news to anyone that's been following, but it's very interesting to me that it continues to linger which demonstrates to me he doesn't have what he wants."

The segment closed with Rosenthal speculating about the possibility of another team stepping up with a six-year deal or Alex Bregman relenting and signing a shorter contract.

Alex Bregman could land on Chicago's north side if open to fewer years

Chicago has reportedly offered a four-year for Bregman's services. From fans to former players - and Cubs president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer - it's been made abundantly clear there's strong interest in seeing Bregman donning Cubbie Blue this season.

The Cubs likely aimed to make his decision a bit easier by acquiring two of his close friends, Kyle Tucker and Ryan Pressly, in an offseason trade.

When it comes to signing Alex Bregman, the Cubs should be the most enticing option. According to current sportsbooks futures odds, Chicago is listed at 30/1 to win the World Series and is the +140 favorite to capture the NL Central pennant. Meanwhile, the Red Sox, Astros, and Tigers all face steeper competition in divisions projected to be much tougher to win.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback