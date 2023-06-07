Does Jacob deGrom's Rangers contract have a Tommy John surgery clause? Interesting detail in mammoth deal decoded

It was recently announced that Jacob deGrom will be required to undergo a second Tommy John surgery that will keep him out of action for the entirety of this season and the initial phase of 2024. The Texas Rangers pitcher has a specific clause in his contract that will be triggered as a result.

Jacob deGrom established himself as one of the premier pitchers in the league during the latter half of the previous decade. From 2015 to 2019, while playing for the New York Mets, the ace pitcher boasted an impressive 2.61 ERA with 1,111 strikeouts in 961.1 innings. These outstanding performances earned him consecutive NL Cy Young Awards in 2018 and 2019.

Unfortunately, injuries plagued deGrom in 2021 and 2022, resulting in shortened seasons. Consequently, he opted to leave the Mets during the last offseason. He then signed a five-year, $185 million contract with the Texas Rangers, which would extend until 2027. However, his contract contained a unique clause relating to Tommy John surgery.

According to the clause, if Jacob deGrom were to undergo Tommy John surgery between 2023 and 2026, an additional year would be added as a club option. The option fees for the pitcher would range from $20 million to $37 million, depending on his performance and accolades in that particular season.

2023 surgery set to be Jacob deGrom's second Tommy John

In this particular season, deGrom could pitch only 30.1 innings in six starts before he had left the field in the 28th April clash against the New York Yankees. The 34-year-old will be undergoing his second Tommy John surgery, having gotten the first one in 2010.

He leaves a big hole in the Texas Rangers rotation who will be looking towards players like Nathan Eovaldi and Martin Perez to deliver. Despite his absence, Texas still have the second best record in the league.

While it is undoubtedly disheartening that Jacob deGrom will miss substantial playing time, fans remain hopeful for his strong comeback in 2024. They can take solace in the examples of players like Justin Verlander, who made impressive returns after overcoming similar challenges.

