"Doesn’t get worse than that" "That's a wild way to end the game" - MLB fans react as pitch-clock violation hands Rockies unprecedented walk-off win

The Colorado Rockies bounced back in the three-game series against the Washington Nationals with a win on Saturday. However, it was the unprecedented nature of the victory that caught fans' attention.

The Rockies trailed the Nationals 7-6 heading into the ninth inning at Coors Field. While it looked like the home team would succumb to back-to-back defeats, things took a surprising turn.

The Rockies found a lifeline after Brenton Doyle drove in the game-tying single in the bottom of the ninth. The hosts were in an advantageous position with the bases loaded for Ryan McMahon.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

That's when a peculiar turn of events saw the Rockies walk it off as Nationals closer Kyle Finnegan's pitch-clock violation handed a walk to McMahon. It marked the first walk-off victory for an MLB team via pitch-clock violation.

Trending

Expand Tweet

Fans saw the funny side of things after a historic night at Coors Field, with one tweeting:

"That's a wild way to end the game!"

Expand Tweet

"3-2 count with bases loaded in the 9th as the pitcher delivers doesn’t get worse than that smh," a fan wrote.

"The walk-off pitch clock violation is diabolical but also that was a ball and the batter didn’t swing so I guess it wouldn’t have mattered. Nats gonna Nats though. Poverty," wrote another fan.

Meanwhile, a section of fans questioned the new rules introduced by the MLB for pitch clock violations.

Expand Tweet

"Pitch Clock should be turned off in the 9th inning!" alleged a fan.

"How exciting!!! Sports have come so far!!! Fn joke," wrote an agitated fan.

Ryan McMahon reflects on the Rockies' dramatic victory

While Ryan McMahon was awarded a walk for a pitch-clock violation, the Rockies would have won the game either way, as the Rockies infielder had worked a 3-2 count. Moreover, the pitch in question was clearly out of the strike zone and would have been called a ball had it not for the violation from the pitcher.

McMahon said that he wasn't aware of the clock and felt that it was a bit unfortunate for the losing team.

“You hate to see a game decided that way, but I’m happy it worked out in our favor,” McMahon said. “I’m never looking (at the clock). I’m letting the umpire do his job. I didn’t know what was going on until the umpire said something.”

Nationals reliever Kyle Finnegan was penalized for his pitch-clock violation, and it was only a matter of time before it cost his team, as Finnegan has had nine pitch-clock violations, the most by a pitcher this season.