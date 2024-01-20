"Doesn’t look fair to me" - Olivia Dunne's team, LSU Tigers' triumph raises eyebrows over NCAA scoring system

Friday's victory for LSU Tigers Gymnastics, led by standout athlete Olivia Dunne, has sparked a heated debate over the fairness of the NCAA scoring system. The No. 8 Tigers’ triumph over the No. 6-ranked Kentucky Wildcats, marked by a season-best total score of 198.125, has left fans divided and questioning the accuracy of judging decisions.

The controversy centers around the judging of performances, particularly highlighted by the impressive routines of LSU’s Haleigh Bryant and Kentucky’s Arianna Patterson. Bryant earned a near-perfect score of 9.925 for her vault routine.

Fans took to social media to express their dissatisfaction, with some pointing out what they perceived as inconsistencies and unfairness in the scoring.

"Doesn’t seem fair to me," a fan posted.

Comments on social media platforms such as Instagram reveal the frustration of fans who believe that Kentucky was consistently underscored throughout the night.

One fan pointed out the subjective nature of judging, stating that if a judge can award a perfect 10 for a routine with visible errors, then the same judge can choose not to deduct for other elements. The sentiment among fans seems to be that the scoring lacks consistency and adherence to the rules of gymnastics.

"The coaches lost concentration for this decision," a comment read.

Some fans believe timing might have influenced the judges’ decision favoring LSU

The controversy also extends to the order of performances, with fans arguing that the timing of Bryant’s routine may have influenced the perception of Patterson’s performance. Despite LSU’s victory, the prevailing sentiment suggests that the judging inconsistencies have overshadowed the athletes’ accomplishments.

While Olivia Dunne and the Tigers celebrated a significant win in the SEC opener, the debate over the NCAA scoring system has intensified. The gymnasts and fans are calling for a closer examination of the judging process to ensure fairness and transparency.

As the debate rages on, the issue of subjective scoring in gymnastics remains a topic of concern, with the need for greater consistency and clarity in the evaluation of performances.

