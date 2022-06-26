"Doesn’t matter what team you root for we all root for this" - MLB fans come together to cheer for a young Chicago White Sox fan

The Chicago White Sox fell to the Baltimore Orioles 6-2 in yesterday's game. However, the most important highlight of the day was the pre-game ceremonies.

The White Sox granted the wish of a very special young fan. Seven-year-old Beau Dowling was diagnosed with high-risk neuroblastoma as a toddler. Fortunately, he overcame it. Sadly, he was recently diagnosed with thyroid cancer, but Chicago made sure he had the chance to fulfill his baseball dreams.

Chicago White Sox @whitesox Today we welcomed 7-year-old Beau Dowling for an ultimate day!



Both teams lined up and gave high and low fives to the young child as he rounded the bases. After Beau reached home plate, he then threw out the ceremonial first pitch to Chicago White Sox mascot Southpaw.

Members of both teams participated to make sure the courageous young fan would have an unforgettable day. Baltimore Oriole Trey Mancini, who, himself, was diagnosed with cancer, spoke to the young boy and his family.

Nathan Ruiz @NathanSRuiz Trey Mancini on meeting 7-year-old cancer fighter Beau Dowling before the game: "I wanted to go over there after he ran the bases and just tell him he was awesome. I told him I had cancer two years ago and I'm doing well, and I know the same thing is going to happen for him."

MLB fans, who are often at each other's throats, managed to create a temporary ceasefire to make sure that young Beau Dowling knows that everyone is united and firmly behind him in his fight against cancer.

Courageous Chicago White Sox fan Beau Dowling unites MLB Twitter

LANA @Lana00511 @whitesox @soxcharities YOU BEAT IT ONCE YOU CAN DO IT AGAIN BEAU!! STAY STRONG AND JUST HIT CANCER OUT OF THE PARK!! MANY PRAYERS BUDDY

Beau Dowling has shown his love for the game and an unwavering amount of courage. Everyone wishes him to strength during his battle against cancer.

