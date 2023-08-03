It has been revealed by the New York Yankees that pitcher Domingo German will be placed on the restricted list for the remainder of the season.

The Dominican has reportedly been struggling with alcohol abuse issues and has agreed to submit to inpatient treatment. General manager Brian Cashman spoke to the media on Wednesday and revealed German's problems with alcohol in the past and the club's commitment to help him through this ordeal.

German was originally signed by the Florida Marlins as an international free agent in 2009 and made his way up the minor leagues until he was traded to the New York Yankees in 2014. He was promoted to the major leagues in 2017 and has been a part of the Yankees bullpen ever since.

German has had personal struggles in the past, having been suspended due to domestic violence in 2020. An MLB investigation revealed that he had physically abused his girlfriend in December 2019, and following an investigation by the MLB, he was handed an 81-game suspension ahead of the 2020 season.

Now, he is on course to miss the remainder of the 2023 campaign after submitting to inpatient treatment for alcohol abuse. Yankees GM Brian Cashman revealed that German has struggled with alcohol issues in the past and that the club will do everything it can to help him through his issues.

"Hopefully the steps that are being taken today will really benefit him for the remaining part of his life, because it’s a very serious problem that you have to address head-on,” said Cashman.

What does Domingo German's absence mean for the Yankees?

With Domingo German out for the rest of the season, the New York Yankees will have to make do without him in the field. They still have several options for the role of starting pitcher, with Gerrit Cole and Carlos Rodon both fit and firing.

They have also acquired a couple of relievers ahead of the trade deadline, which will add some depth to their bullpen as they chase a postseason spot.

It remains uncertain if German will ever pitch for the Yankees again, but the whole team has publicly stated their support in his struggles to overcome his personal problems.