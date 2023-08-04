Domingo German, a pitcher for the New York Yankees, has voluntarily sought alcohol abuse treatment as a result of a turbulent clubhouse incident on Tuesday. German reportedly confronted teammates and manager Aaron Boone, acting erratically by tossing over furniture and breaking a TV, according to reports.

The Wall Street Journal stated that German, seemingly intoxicated, engaged in heated exchanges before taking steps to address his alcohol-related issues.

''During the incident, the pitcher flipped over a couch and smashed a TV and was then held in a sauna as the team tried to get him to sweat out the alcohol, according to the journal. He was then placed in a team nap room as Yankees security watched over him, but it's uncertain when he left Yankee stadium''

German was given the opportunity to concentrate on his recovery after the Yankees put him on the restricted list as a result of the incident. German was reportedly visibly inebriated and lacked emotional control while going through the ordeal, according to witnesses.

After German's unfortunate suspension for 81 games between 2019 and 2020 due to an alleged domestic violence incident, this unfortunate incident happened.

German's battle with alcohol abuse is being handled as a separate issue, even though MLB is not currently looking into him for domestic violence.

Brian Cashman, general manager of the Yankees, emphasized the gravity of the circumstance and expressed optimism that the treatment would give German the skills he needs to overcome this obstacle.

German makes the decision to get assistance at a crucial juncture in both his professional and personal lives. As he takes this courageous step toward healing and recovery, the Yankees, his teammates, and his supporters all stand behind him.

Domingo German's 2023 MLB season

In 2023, Domingo German had an impressive season with the New York Yankees. He pitched for 108.2 innings and had 114 strikeouts and 34 walks with a 4.56 ERA.

Despite his outstanding performance, the Yankees are currently ranked fifth in the AL East with a record of 56-52. They are 10 games behind the divisional leaders, the Baltimore Orioles.

Although the team is still in contention for the playoffs, it will be even more challenging without Domingo German. To make it to the postseason, the Yankees will need Gerrit Cole, Carlos Rodon, and Luis Severino to step up in the final stages of the campaign.