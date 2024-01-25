Domingo German free agency: Former Yankee starter engaged 'in talks' with 6 teams, per report

Former Yankee pitcher Domingo German has had a few off-field setbacks in the last few years. However, German is currently a free agent and is seeking a major league deal this offseason.

According to the New York Post, the pitcher is in talks with six teams, including AL East rivals the Toronto Blue Jays and the Baltimore Orioles. German has reportedly talked with the New York Mets as well but according to sources, the Mets aren't favorites to land him.

Though several teams are interested in his services, German has had a few off-field issues that could affect his future contract value.

Domingo German's off-field issues

In May 2023, Domingo German was ejected after alleged illegal substance use in an away game against the Blue Jays. However, the pitcher said in his defense that it was just a 'rosin bag' that caused the stickiness. The following day, he was suspended for 10 days, including a fine.

A couple of months later, in August 2023, German Germán agreed to voluntarily enter inpatient treatment for alcohol abuse. This was after reports of him confronting Aaron Boone emerged, damaging the clubhouse's furniture and smashing a TV.

Following investigation by the Yankees, it was found he was under the influence of alcohol, resulting in his seeking treatment for alcohol abuse. On November 2, 2023, German was cut from the 40-man roster and placed on outright waivers.

Domingo German suspended for domestic violence

In a charity event held at former Yankee CC Sabathis's house in September 2019, German allegedly slapped his girlfriend in front of his teammates. Later that night, according to an investigation conducted by the league, German, allegedly intoxicated with alcohol, was physically violent to his girlfriend, until she hid herself in a room.

His girlfriend, who is also his current wife, Marla Vega, allegedly called one of his teammates' wives to calm down German, who was said to have been angry and belligerent. However, Vega reportedly did not call law enforcement. The league looked into the matter and suspended him for 81 games.

