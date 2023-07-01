Domingo German, the sixth starter for the New York Yankees, tossed the 24th perfect game in MLB history on Wednesday evening in Oakland. German got all 27 outs on 99 pitches while striking out nine Oakland Athletics players.

Besides his perfect game, which is one of the rarest things in baseball, the Twins broadcasters roasted German for doing it against easy opposition in the Athletics.

"It took a while because the handshakes took like 5 seconds to unstick"

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Here's the video and the broadcasters' comments:

Even though German's accomplishment came against baseball's weakest team, it still has enormous importance. Domingo German is the first pitcher to accomplish it since David Cone in 1999 and the fourth pitcher overall for the New York Yankees to throw a perfect game.

While the Twins broadcasters roasted German, YES Network TV presenter Ryan Ruocco could not contain his excitement after Esteury Ruiz grounded out to give German the perfect game.

The perfect game changes Domingo German's career

Domingo German was not having the finest season before the spectacular performance. He had allowed 15 runs in his previous five innings before the Oakland game.

Additionally, rumors that he had used illicit substances posed a further danger to his image.

New York Yankees v Oakland Athletics

Regardless matter how the remainder of his baseball career pans out, German has already cemented his place in baseball and Yankees history, and no one can take that away from him.

German made his Major League Baseball debut in 2017 with the Yankees after being signed as an international free agent by the Florida Marlins in 2009.

He threw the 24th perfect game in MLB history on June 28, 2023, becoming him the first Dominican player to do it.

Poll : 0 votes