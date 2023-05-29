Domingo German is still waiting for the MLB to clarify the amount of sticky substance a pitcher can use while on the mound. After serving a ten-game suspension for being checked by officials during New York's series with the Toronto Blue Jays, the Yankees pitcher addressed the ambiguity.

The game between the two division rivals on the 17th of the month saw Domingo German getting effected by umpire James Hoye. After pitching three fabulous innings while starting, the Dominican professional was taken up by Hoye for a routine mid-innings check for banned substances.

After checking his hands, the senior umpire gathered around his fellow colleagues for a mini-conference as the game was halted. Once that concluded, they signaled for German to be removed from the game. The 30-year-old left the mound in utter confusion.

This was Domingo German's second sticky substance major check of the season. It was enough to put a ten-game suspension. He has completed his suspension but said he felt uncomfortable not knowing the extends of the use of rosin. He also chose not to appeal the decision by Hoye.

"It’s uncomfortable because you don’t know exactly what is too much and what’s allowed. Very hard to not be here with my team and my teammates. It’s my responsibility. I put the team in a tough spot when they needed me to be here.” German said.

Aaron Boone says the Yankees are willing to avoid the Domingo German issue in the future

New York manager Aaron Boone said the dugout was sure to check the situation concerning German so that it is not repeated in the future.

“We will and have been doing that more, but making sure we’re in a good spot", Aaron Boone said.

German has a 3.75 ERA in nine starts for the Yanks. Because of his absence the Bombers played with a 25-man roster.

