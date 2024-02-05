"Don’t we already have enough guys who can’t hit?", "dumpster diving" - Yankees fans not thrilled with team's reported interest in Tony Kemp

Shortstop and left fielder Tony Kemp is a free agent and is looking for his next destination this offseason. He previously avoided arbitration in January 2023 and signed with the Oakland Athletics on a one-year, $3.725 million contract. Late but just in time, several franchises, including the New York Yankees, have expressed interest in Kemp.

According to Fansided's Robert Murray, Kemp has drawn interest from the Toronto Blue Jays, New York Yankees, Boston Red Sox, Pittsburgh Pirates, and Cincinnati Reds for the 2024 season.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

However, seeing the New York team in the report, Yankees fans were taken aback. They took a jibe at the organization for their interest in a slugger who only hit .209 and five home runs in 2023.

"Don’t we already have enough guys who can’t hit?" one fan said.

Expand Tweet

"dumpster diving…..Cashman’s specialty," another quipped and took a dig at Yankees GM Brian Cashman.

Expand Tweet

Here are a few more fan reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

However, some fans supported the potential move by the Yankees for Tony Kemp, saying that he can provide flexibility on the field, which will add depth to the roster.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

How potential suitors are seeing Tony Kemp in the offseason?

Going into 2024, several clubhouses are considering Tony Kemp as a bench piece that can add depth to the field since he can play both left field and shortstop. His lack of production over the last few years hasn't gone well for his free agency.

He slashed .209/.303/.304 over 419 plate appearances in 2023. Moreover, he only had 75 hits, five home runs, 27 RBIs, and 42 runs scored in 124 games.

There have been a few glimpses of his peak potential in his career, including the 2018 season with the Houston Astros and the 2021 season with the Oakland Athletics, but otherwise, he has been a below-average hitter with a WRC+ of 94.

The Yankees could use his experience in case Oswaldo Cabrera or Oswald Peraza don’t click as expected. It remains to be seen how Kemp's free agency unfolds before spring training commences.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.