"Don't need his ego on this team" - Yankees fans shut down Marcus Stroman rumors following reports of veteran being 'interested' in Bronx move

Earlier this offseason, Marcus Stroman decided to leave the Chicago Cubs after spending two years with the team. He declined a $21 million player offer for 2024 and is currently waiting for his suitors as a free agent.

The 32-year-old right-handed pitcher had a good season in 2023, throwing 136.2 innings in 27 games with a 10-9 record. Marcus’ 3.95 ERA and 119 strikeouts earned him an All-Star nod.

Several teams, including the San Francisco Giants, Boston Red Sox and Baltimore Orioles, have shown interest in adding the two-time All-Star to their rotation. However, Marcus Stroman has other plans.

According to Bob Nightengale in his newsletter, Marcus has informed the New York front office about his strong desire to join their team. However, the Yankees have shown no interest in him.

“Free-agent starter Marcus Stroman has informed the Yankees he’s seriously interested in signing with them, but the Yankees have declined to make an offer,” Nightengale reported in USA TODAY.

Yankee fans have also agreed with the team’s decision and urged them on X (formerly Twitter) not to focus on Marcus Stroman.

Stroman has also made comments about the Yankees in the past that fans haven't forgotten about.

Stroman has played in the AL East for the Toronto Blue Jays, a division rival of the New York Yankees, for six seasons in his early career. Later, he joined the New York Mets and then the Cubs.

The Yankees have Blake Snell, Jordan Montgomery and Dylan Cease on their radar. They are also considering Jesus Luzardo of the Marlins and Shane Bieber of the Guardians. So, it is safe to say that Stroman isn’t an area of focus for them at the moment.

Marcus Stroman’s future destination is still undecided

Mark Feinstand reported on MLB.com that multiple teams have already connected with Marcus Stroman, even his former team the Chicago Cubs might bring back Stroman from the free agency market.

"The Giants, Angels, Orioles, and Red Sox have all been connected with Stroman, which makes sense given their respective rotation needs. A reunion with the Cubs also can’t be ruled out, though that seems less likely than Stroman signing with a new club."

Boston recently traded Chris Sale to the Atlanta Braves and could go for Stroman as a replacement in their rotation. Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Angels will be looking for an arm after Shohei Ohtani left them to join city rivals the Dodgers.

